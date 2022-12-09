EC okays name change, TRS to become BRS from today

Hyderabad

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday approved the change of name of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the ruling political party in Telangana, as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In a communication to party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ECI senior principal secretary K N Bhar said the commission accepted the request of the party to change the name of TRS as BRS.

“The necessary notification in this regard will be issued in due course,” Bhar said in the communication.

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said an inaugural event of the party would be held at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, at 1.20 pm at on Friday to formally declare the transformation of TRS into BRS and commence the official party programmes in the name of BRS.

“The chief minister will sign the papers relating to change of name as the BRS on the auspicious muhurtam and send the same to the ECI. Later, he will hoist the BRS flag to mark the inauguration,” the official release said.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, asked all the state party executive committee members, party district presidents, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to attend the programme at Telangana Bhavan.

“Besides, all zilla parishad chairpersons, corporation chairpersons, district cooperative central bank presidents, district cooperative marketing society presidents and other functionaries of the party were also asked to reach the party headquarters before noon,” the official release said.

On October 5, a state general body meeting of the TRS, which met at Telangana Bhavan, adopted a one-line resolution renaming the party as BRS, as part of the chief minister’s plans to expand the party to national level ahead of 2024 general elections. The resolution was signed by 230 delegates of the party.

On November 6, the TRS gave a public notification in the newspapers, as per the norms of the ECI, calling for objections, if any, for the change of the party name as the BRS, within one month.

With the deadline for objections expiring on December 6, the ECI on Thursday gave the nod for rechristening the TRS as the BRS.

