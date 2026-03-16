EC shuffles police department in poll-bound Bengal; names new DGP, Kolkata top cop

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday transferred four senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in West Bengal, including the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) and the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Ajay Kumar Nand is the new Kolkata Police Commissioner (Asansol police website)

The development comes a day after the ECI announced a two-phase poll in West Bengal to be held on April 23 and April 29. The poll panel had transferred the state’s chief secretary and home secretary late on Monday night

“The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in his press conference yesterday, had assured that elections in West Bengal would be violence-free and peaceful. In pursuance of this objective, ECI has appointed and transferred senior police officials in the state, including the DGP of state police and CP of Kolkata police,” said a senior ECI official.

Siddh Nath Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS officer, will replace Peeyush Pandey as the new DGP of West Bengal. Ajay Kumar Nand will replace Supratim Sarker as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police.

The DG of correctional services and ADG law-and-order were also transferred. Natarajan Ramesh Babu would be the new DG correctional services and Ajay Mukund Ranade was posted as the new ADG Law and order.