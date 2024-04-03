EC transfers 3 collectors, 5 SPs and one IGP in Andhra Pradesh

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered the transfer of three district collectors, five superintendents of police and an inspector general of police in Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect, based on a report from the state chief electoral officer. The Telugu Desam Party, along with its alliance partners – Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party – had earlier filed a complaint with chief electoral officer M K Meena (Representative photo)

Andhra Pradesh is going to simultaneous polls for the state assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a letter to chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, EC principal secretary Avinash Kumar said the commission had ordered immediate transfer of Tirupati collector G Lakshmisha, Anantapuramu collector M Gowthami and Krishna collector P Raja Babu. The district collectors are also acting as district election officers (DEOs).

The EC also ordered the transfer of Guntur Range IGP G Pala Raju, Prakasam SP P Parameswar Reddy, Palnadu SP Y Ravi Sankara Reddy, Chittoor SP P Joshua, Ananthapuramu SP KKN Anburajan and Nellore SP K Tirumaleswar Reddy.

The EC also directed that aforesaid officers should hand over charge to the officer immediately below in rank and that these officers should not be assigned any election-related works till completion of simultaneous elections to the legislative assembly and house of the people in Andhra Pradesh, the EC communication said.

The EC asked the chief secretary to suggest the names of three alternative officers for each officer who is being relieved from poll duties. The EC will then select one from among the three for each of the positions.

The Telugu Desam Party, along with its alliance partners – Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party – had earlier filed a complaint with chief electoral officer M K Meena, alleging that some police officials were acting in favour of the ruling YSR Congress Party with regard to law-and-order issues.

It also alleged that Palnadu SP Y Ravi Shankar Reddy and Guntur range IGP G Palaraju had “miserably failed” in their duties in ensuring adequate security arrangements at the public meeting of the NDA allies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17.

The NDA allies pointed out that there was a “chaotic situation” at Modi’s rally with the crowds pushing themselves towards the stage and also towards the sound system interrupting very often the PM’s speech.

They also alleged that the power supply was also cut off for nearly 11 minutes, which appeared to be “deliberately done at the behest of the ruling YSRCP in order to disrupt the meeting”. “The Prime Minister himself had to request the public, who were violating the protocol, to move away from climbing poles and towers meant for flood lights. Shockingly, there was no response from the police who did not make any attempt to control the crowds,” they said.

They said the police also did not take any steps when the public were seen roaming in the D-Zone before stage, which is a sterile zone as per the security norms.