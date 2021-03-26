IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ECI transfers Trichy collector, SP after seizing 1 crore cash from district
File photo: A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
File photo: A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

ECI transfers Trichy collector, SP after seizing 1 crore cash from district

ECI secretary Malay Mallick directed the transfers based on a report of special observers related to the cash seizure on March 24.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:48 AM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday transferred the Tiruchirapalli district collector, sub-collector and superintendent of police - S Sivarasu, Nishant Krishna and P Raja - after cash worth 1 crore was seized a day ago.

ECI secretary Malay Mallick in a statement said that he directed the transfers based on a report of special observers related to the cash seizure on March 24. They have been transferred to non-election posts and new officials have been brought to the three posts.

Also read: Income tax raids at DMK leader’s premises in Chennai

According to an official in Trichy, the cash was found in a sack on a roadside and was seized by the election flying squad. Local agencies reported that the squad was chasing a car suspected of having this cash after two groups of people were arguing on the road and they drove away on seeing the police.

The development comes a day after the ECI ordered a transfer of Coimbatore district collector S Rajamani and city commissioner of police Sumit Sharan to non-election posts based on ‘inputs received’. DMK’s legal wing had approached the ECI complaining of inaction after party functionaries complained to Rajamani against AIADMK cadre.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP