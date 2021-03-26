ECI transfers Trichy collector, SP after seizing 1 crore cash from district

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday transferred the Tiruchirapalli district collector, sub-collector and superintendent of police - S Sivarasu, Nishant Krishna and P Raja - after cash worth ₹1 crore was seized a day ago.

ECI secretary Malay Mallick in a statement said that he directed the transfers based on a report of special observers related to the cash seizure on March 24. They have been transferred to non-election posts and new officials have been brought to the three posts.

According to an official in Trichy, the cash was found in a sack on a roadside and was seized by the election flying squad. Local agencies reported that the squad was chasing a car suspected of having this cash after two groups of people were arguing on the road and they drove away on seeing the police.

The development comes a day after the ECI ordered a transfer of Coimbatore district collector S Rajamani and city commissioner of police Sumit Sharan to non-election posts based on ‘inputs received’. DMK’s legal wing had approached the ECI complaining of inaction after party functionaries complained to Rajamani against AIADMK cadre.

(With agency inputs)