Economic might led Bengaluru to top
- Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations.
The economic might of India’s flourishing technology capital propelled Namma Bengaluru to the top spot in the Centre’s Ease of Living (EoL) report 2020 with 66.70 points. The ranking was based on its performance across 14 categories (and 49 indicators). Pune came in second.
Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations. It is the country’s largest software exporter and also home to some of the biggest public and private sector companies that have helped create a thriving ecosystem, providing employment and growth.
The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.
“With a score of 78.82, Bengaluru’s performance (economic ability) surpasses the rest (of the other urban centres) by a long distance and raises the average score for the pillar to 13.17. Bengaluru’s high score can be particularly ascribed to its performance in the category, Level of Economic Development,wherein it has achieved a score of 99.50 and raised the average category score to 18.03,” said the report, released on Thursday by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for housing and urban affairs.
However, the residents of India’s IT capital have been cautious in validating the rankings as Bengaluru is placed 18th among large cities (and 42nd overall) in the citizens perception survey (CPS) on what appears to be a reflection on the poor quality of infrastructure, sanitation, little or no waste management, unplanned expansion and an ineffective municipal administration among other issues that plagues a city that enjoys a global reputation for its prowess in technology. “Bengaluru has emerged as the most livable city in India in the Ease of Living Survey conducted by @MoHUA_India. The Bengaluru model of development of citizen-centric initiatives and delivery of services have ensured the top ranking of #Bengaluru,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa posted on Twitter.
Bengaluru, classified and categorised among other urban centres with a population higher than a million people (49 of the 111 surveyed), was ranked 12th in quality of life and 13th in sustainability, the report said. The municipal administration or BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has ranked 31st.
“There are 100 indicators in the case of municipal performance index. We will go through the ranking and score. Wherever we have scored badly, we will take measures to improve...,” said N Manjunath Prasad, the BBMP commissioner. “To change citizens’ perceptions, we have to engage stakeholders in consultations and constant dialogues...,” he added.
RK Misra, an urban development expert, and scholar at Carnegie India and founding director at the Centre for SMART Cities, said the rankings have been fair and well-designed since it includes both economic and civic indicators. “The citizens perception part is for traffic, congestion, pollution, garbage and these are genuine issues that people are upset about. The overall ranking for every city is the same and if a city does not have economic viability, there can be no ease of living,” he said.
