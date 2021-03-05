IND USA
The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.(File photo)
india news

Economic might led Bengaluru to top

  • Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations.
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:07 AM IST

The economic might of India’s flourishing technology capital propelled Namma Bengaluru to the top spot in the Centre’s Ease of Living (EoL) report 2020 with 66.70 points. The ranking was based on its performance across 14 categories (and 49 indicators). Pune came in second.

Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations. It is the country’s largest software exporter and also home to some of the biggest public and private sector companies that have helped create a thriving ecosystem, providing employment and growth.

The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.

“With a score of 78.82, Bengaluru’s performance (economic ability) surpasses the rest (of the other urban centres) by a long distance and raises the average score for the pillar to 13.17. Bengaluru’s high score can be particularly ascribed to its performance in the category, Level of Economic Development,wherein it has achieved a score of 99.50 and raised the average category score to 18.03,” said the report, released on Thursday by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for housing and urban affairs.

However, the residents of India’s IT capital have been cautious in validating the rankings as Bengaluru is placed 18th among large cities (and 42nd overall) in the citizens perception survey (CPS) on what appears to be a reflection on the poor quality of infrastructure, sanitation, little or no waste management, unplanned expansion and an ineffective municipal administration among other issues that plagues a city that enjoys a global reputation for its prowess in technology. “Bengaluru has emerged as the most livable city in India in the Ease of Living Survey conducted by @MoHUA_India. The Bengaluru model of development of citizen-centric initiatives and delivery of services have ensured the top ranking of #Bengaluru,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa posted on Twitter.

Bengaluru, classified and categorised among other urban centres with a population higher than a million people (49 of the 111 surveyed), was ranked 12th in quality of life and 13th in sustainability, the report said. The municipal administration or BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has ranked 31st.

“There are 100 indicators in the case of municipal performance index. We will go through the ranking and score. Wherever we have scored badly, we will take measures to improve...,” said N Manjunath Prasad, the BBMP commissioner. “To change citizens’ perceptions, we have to engage stakeholders in consultations and constant dialogues...,” he added.

RK Misra, an urban development expert, and scholar at Carnegie India and founding director at the Centre for SMART Cities, said the rankings have been fair and well-designed since it includes both economic and civic indicators. “The citizens perception part is for traffic, congestion, pollution, garbage and these are genuine issues that people are upset about. The overall ranking for every city is the same and if a city does not have economic viability, there can be no ease of living,” he said.

But party insiders said he was forced to withdraw his comments after the central leadership expressed serious reservations about them.(PTI)
india news

BJP names Metro Man as its Kerala CM face, then retracts

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:32 AM IST
  • K Surendran, the state BJP president who made the original announcement claimed he was quoted out of context.
The fire in Similipal biosphere reserve came at a time when Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 8688 fire spots since February 25 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Similipal blaze contained, Odisha asks for rapid response to forest fires

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The biosphere reserve spread over an area of 5569 sq km contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country having the largest zone of Sal trees.
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
india news

Top military meet in new avatar, to be ‘multi-layered and informal’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans are taking part in the top conference, as reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Four days into March, Mumbai sizzles at 38 degrees Celsius

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • According to the IMD's forecast, Friday and Saturday may see higher daytime temperatures that could rise to 39 degrees Celsius.
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:16 PM IST
“Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement.
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Complainant fails to join probe against Karnataka ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • A police officer said that the complainant's status as witness in the case of alleged sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is also unclear.
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
india news

‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Minister on Ease of Living Index report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The Union minister also hailed the smart cities project as one of the fastest implemented projects anywhere in the world. He, however, said, “there is some kind of perception deficit.”
Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists
india news

Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:33 PM IST
"Like health professionals, security persons and many others, a number of journalists have also lost their lives on the line of duty. Like all other essential services, media houses also remained open during the whole calamity," the press body said in an official statement.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal (R) during the signing of an MoU between the state government and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd for setting up an integrated steel plant and riverine port in Kendrapara District, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, March 04, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_04_2021_000169B)(PTI)
india news

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plans $6.88 billion steel plant

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The proposed plant to be built by the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel would have annual production capacity of 12 million tonnes, the state government of Odisha said in a statement.
The apex court referred to Article 247 which gives Parliament the power to create additional courts for the better administration of laws. (HT PHOTO).
india news

SC suggests law to create more courts to clear pendency of cheque bounce cases

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • On Wednesday, the Centre had submitted a note prepared by Department of Financial Services (DFS) which did not agree with the Court’s suggestion to create additional courts as a solution to curb high pendency of Section 138 cases.
The salary account will cover other benefits such as a bespoke salary account for the army personnel, enhanced complimentary personal accident insurance cover - for both on-duty and off-duty incidents.(Mint)
india news

Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Indian army to handle salary accounts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The MoU enables Kotak to offer its salary account proposition, combined with exclusive benefits for the Indian Army, to all army personnel – both active and retired.
“Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country," the chief minister said. (HT Photo)
india news

Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Reuters)
india news

Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.
SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla(Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo)
india news

SII writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:45 PM IST
"In view of the successful result of this provision for Covid-19 vaccine, this provision should also be implemented for non-Covid-19 vaccines," Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) said.
CDS General Bipin Rawat’s mandate includes bringing about jointness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services and repairs and maintenance of the three services. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

Military leaders will have to match political vision behind theaterisation: CDS

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • General Bipin Rawat said the Indian armed forces face greater challenges than any other military in the world and India urgently needs to bring about structural reforms in higher defence and operational organisations.
