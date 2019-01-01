Economic offenders who fled India will be brought back, says PM Modi

Economic offenders who fled the country will be brought back “today or tomorrow” and those who have stolen India’s money will have to compensate for each and every penny, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday.

He told ANI in an interview that the government is using all means, including diplomatic channels, to ensure that fugitives are back in the country to face the law.

“...those who have fled the country earlier, they have not returned. But those who fled during this government, they will be brought back, today or tomorrow,” Modi said when asked whether fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya will ever be brought back.

“Those who have stolen India’s money, they will have to compensate for each and every penny,” he added.

WATCH | PM Modi on Choksi, Nirav Modi: ‘Will get them back’

“Why did they need to flee after all? Had there been governments like earlier, the same friendship would have continued, ‘if you want to loot, loot, if you want to grab, grab’. There would have been no need to flee,” the PM said.

He said they had to flee because they would have to adhere to the laws here.

“Those who have fled, there are international laws to bring them back. Those are being implemented. For such fugitives, we have made stringent laws. Seizure of property is happening even in foreign countries. Therefore, we are using all tools available with the government,” Modi said.

He also added that India had entered into agreements with various countries and after 2019, “we will get real-time information from different countries. So black money will be brought back.”

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 21:47 IST