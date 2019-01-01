‘I, me, mine and myself’: Congress critiques PM’s first interview of 2019

Minutes after a 95-minute interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aired on TV channels, the Congress fired 10 questions that the opposition party said, should have been answered by him.

“The whole summary of PM Modi’s interview was - ‘I’, ‘me’, ‘mine’, and ‘myself’,” said the Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala at a Press conference, asserting that the PM should instead have detailed progress on “10 promises that he made,” including the one to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and bringing back black money from abroad.

Surjewala described the PM’s interview to news agency ANI as a “monologue.”

Modi answered questions on range of issues ranging from the government’s stand on the Ram Temple to Urjit Patel resignation from the RBI. He also made sharp attacks on the Congress and the Gandhi family, which he said had run the country for four generations and were facing charges of financial irregularities and are out on bail.

Surjewala said the Prime Minister “had only peddled lies” at the interview about his government’s 55 months in power. The Congress spokesman also reminded him about the Rafale fighter jet deal and its demand for a probe by a parliamentary panel. “Why are you running away from a probe,” he underscored, listing what he said, were the government’s “broken promises”.

PM Modi, in course of the interview, had counted the Congress campaign against him over the Rafale deal as an attempt to weaken the army and stressed that he would not stop him from expediting the procurement process so that the country’s security is not compromised.

“Should I worry that they are making personal attacks on me, or whether my country’s needs should be met?.... I will continue on the path of honesty and give primacy to the country’s security,” he told ANI.

“In Parliament, I have spoken elaborately on this and whichever public forum I got, I spoke about this. The matter has been cleared even by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court scrutinised it threadbare. The French President has spoken,” Modi said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Modi of favouring Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group in the Rafale deal by pushing Dassault Aviation to have a tie up with it through an offset clause, an allegation denied by both the Indian government and Dassault.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 19:58 IST