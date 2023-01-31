Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to table pre-budget document today
Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: The document is presented a day before the annual budget, which, starting 2017, has been tabled on February 1.
Economic survey 2023 LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday present the annual pre-budget Economic survey in Parliament, nearly twenty-four hours before she is scheduled to table the Union budget in Lok Sabha. The survey will be presented shortly after President Droupadi Murmu's 11 am address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians; the President's speech will mark the commencement of the budget session.
Later in the day, chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference, in which he will unveil the survey for the public.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 10:44 AM
Chief economic advisor's press conference at 2 pm
V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference at 2 pm in New Delhi, the finance ministry said.
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 10:27 AM
Budget session from today
At 11 am, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of members of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, marking the commencement of Parliament's budget session. After this, the finance minister will table the Economic survey. Read
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 10:04 AM
In the next fiscal, India's GDP to grow at 6%-6.8%: Officials
As per people aware of developments, India will continue to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world in the next financial year with the official growth estimate likely to be between 6% and 6.8%. Read
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 09:47 AM
What is Economic survey?
It gives insights into the economic performance of the country in the past year, highlights performance on major development programmes, government's policy initiatives, and provides an outlook for the next financial year (2023-24, in this case). Read
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 09:32 AM
Economic survey to be presented today
On the eve of Union budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will, on Tuesday, present the annual pre-budget Economic survey in Parliament. Later in the day, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will unveil the survey for the public.