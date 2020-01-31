e-paper
Home / India News / Economy during PM Modi’s first tenure was actually worse than what we believed: Chidambaram

Economy during PM Modi’s first tenure was actually worse than what we believed: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the state of the economy during PM Modi’s first tenure was worse than what was believed as growth rates for 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been revised downwards.

india Updated: Jan 31, 2020 21:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Kolkata, India - January 18: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was present at a workshop on National Register of Citizens (NRC), CAA, NPR to train party's state leaders at Bidhan Bhavan in Kolkata, India on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the state of the economy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first tenure was worse than what was believed as growth rates for 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been revised downwards.

He asked if the ministers will explain it.

“GDP growth rates for 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been revised DOWNWARDS. The state of the economy under MODI-1 was actually worse than what we believed so far.

“Will the articulate and voluble Ministers please speak on the state of the economy and explain the downward revision in the last two years and the drastic slide in the current fiscal year,” Chidambaram tweeted. 

