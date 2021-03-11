Eco-tourism projects: Experts flag concern over easing of guidelines
NEW DELHI
The environment ministry’s forest advisory committee last month eased norms for ecotourism projects by allowing them to build “non-permanent” structures in protected areas without permission from the central government -- a move that experts fear could cause developers of such projects to construct a rash of the same in the absence of a definition for “non-permanent”, something the committee is yet to decide on.
The decision that only construction of permanent structures will be considered to be “non-forestry” activity and require prior approval of the central government, and that no central government approval is required for other eco-tourism activities involving non-permanent constructions was taken in a meeting of the forest advisory committee on February 17, according to the minutes of the meeting uploaded on the Parivesh website on Thursday.
According to the minutes, the issue was first considered by FAC in its meeting held on April 23, 2019 and again on January 23, 2020. FAC in its meeting held on April 23, 2020 recommended that only construction of permanent structures for the purpose of ecotourism on forest land be considered as non-forestry activity, requiring prior approval of the central government. But the minutes added that two other clauses were still causing ambiguity. On February 17, FAC decided to delete two clauses: 12.13 and 1.18 in guidelines on forest conservation published in ministry’s Handbook on Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 and Forest (Conservation) Rules 2003. Section 12.13 of the handbook states that “ecotourism is a non-forestry activity and will be allowed in Protected Areas if the said activities are part of the management plan/ tiger conservation plan and are duly approved by the Central Government,” and Section 1.18 states that “ecotourism is a non-forestry activity requiring prior approval under FC Act.”
Independent experts said this could mean building of temporary structures and trails in eco-sensitive zones which will impact both wildlife and rights of forest dwellers.
“It has been decided to consider eco-tourism to be a forestry activity. It will be considered a non-forestry activity only when it involves construction of permanent structures. We are yet to conclude what exactly is a permanent structure. It’s a subjective matter. For example, if local materials are used or bamboo structures are created those are also eco-friendly in nature,” said a senior official from the forest conservation division of the environment ministry.
“With a view to remove ambiguity and to bring in more clarity about nature of structures to be considered permanent for the purpose of ecotourism in forest areas, the matter was deliberated at various levels in the ministry. Based on the consultation with concerned divisions and officers of the environment ministry, attempt was made to define the permanent structure, but appropriate definition has not been finalized. Further it is observed that the ministry is in the process of formulating ecotourism guidelines to regulate ecotourism activities in the forest area,” the minutes state.
“This clarification from FAC is significant. Ecotourism activities can include creation of temporary or permanent infrastructure which can cause fragmentation of forest areas as well as can disturb both livelihood use and areas important for wildlife. Such infrastructure can include internal roads, camping areas, forest trails and other support facilities including that related sanitation or recreation. Therefore, a precautionary approach that draws from wildlife, forest conservation and forest rights related legislations will be important to inform such an interpretation,” said Kanchi Kohli, legal researcher, Centre for Policy Research responding to the minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox