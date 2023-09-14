ED arrests JD(U) MLC after raids on his premises

A team of Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Janata Dal United legislator Radha Charan Shah from his residence at Ara in Bihar, after day-long searches at premises linked to him in the state, officials familiar with the matter said. An ED official familiar with the matter said that Shah was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (HT)

After his arrest, the legislator complained of uneasiness and was taken for a medical check-up, said an ED official, requesting anonymity. An ED official familiar with the matter said that Shah was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Confirming the arrest, Bhojpur superintendent of police Pramod Kumar said, “JD(U) legislator Radha Charan Shah was arrested by the ED team from his house.” Shah, an MLC (member of legislative council), is the first leader of the ruling JD (U) in Bihar to have been arrested by a federal probe agency in recent times.

According to the officials, ED’s searches at several of his properties in Patna and Bhojpur districts, which started in the morning, continued till 8.15pm. This is the second time that the ED, which primarily probes money laundering cases, is searching Shah’s properties in the last five months. On May 6, the agency had conducted searches against at 21 locations linked to the MLC and his associates.

Among other businesses, Shah owns hotels and resorts and a private school at Ara, which were also searched. He is also said to be involved in sand mining.

On August 28, ED had issued summons to Shah and his son, asking them to appear before the agency’s Bihar office in Patna within 15 days. Later, both were questioned for about 16 hours on two consecutive days. On February 7 this year, income tax department had also searched premises linked to Shah and his aides.

Meanwhile, JD (U) had termed the action against Shah politically motivated. Bihar rural development minister Shravan Kumar accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of “adopting different yardsticks for the BJP leaders and other parties”.

“This is not a new exercise... Those who are against the BJP are corrupt people and those who are with them become honest leader,” said RJD leader Bhai Birendra.

The BJP, however, said the ED’s action should not be called “vendetta politics”. “If the leaders of the ruling parties feel there is misuse of power, they can move court to seek justice,” said BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

