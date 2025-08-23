Search
ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA from Sikkim in 'illegal' betting case

PTI
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 01:56 pm IST

The ED also said it seized ₹12 crore in cash, gold jewellery worth ₹6 crore, silver about 10 kgs, along with four vehicles following raids on Friday.

Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' was arrested on Saturday under the anti-money laundering law from Sikkim in an alleged illegal online and offline betting case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The ED said the 50-year-old MLA from Chitradurga was produced before a designated magistrate in Sikkim's capital Gangtok on Friday.(File Photo)
The federal probe agency also said it seized 12 crore in cash (including about crore in foreign currency), gold jewellery worth 6 crore, silver about 10 kgs, along with four vehicles following raids carried out on Friday in multiple states.

The agency did not specify what was seized from where.

It said the 50-year-old MLA from Chitradurga was produced before a designated magistrate in Sikkim's capital Gangtok on Friday and a transit remand was obtained for producing him before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru zone of the ED is investigating the case.

The legislator had gone to Gangtok along with his associates on a business visit to lease a casino, the agency said.

"Many property related documents were also seized from the premises of Veerendra's brother K C Nagaraj and his son Pruthvi N Raj.

"His other associates like another brother K C Thippeswamy are handling operations of online gaming from Dubai," the ED said.

