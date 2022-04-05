ED attaches assets linked to MP Raut, he says BJP targeting him

Mumbai: Properties linked to Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut were attached by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with the ₹1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the agency that investigates financial crimes said on Tuesday, prompting strong criticism by Maharashtra’s ruling alliance.

The properties include an apartment in Dadar, held by Raut’s wife Varsha, and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by Varsha and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar who is a close associate of the Sena MP.

Raut termed the action an attack on the “middle class Marathi manoos (man)” and asserted he will resist any action to pressurise him.

He claimed he was being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the estranged ally of the Shiv Sena, as he did not support efforts to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

“Your (the BJP) government could not be formed because of me. Now I am not supporting you in bringing down the government. This is an attempt to pressurise me, but I will not be cowed,” he said.“I will fight and expose everyone. The truth will prevail,” he said.

The ED also attached land parcels at Palghar, Saphale and Padgha village in Thane district belonging to Pravin Raut, former director of Guru Ashish Constructions, a subsidiary of Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). Pravin Raut was arrested in connection with the redevelopment case on February 2.

HDIL is under investigation by the ED and other agencies in connection with the ₹4,300 crore alleged fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Guru Ashish Constructions had undertaken a construction project for rehabilitation of 672 tenants in Patra Chawl at Goregaon. According to the ED statement, certain constructed portions were to be handed over to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

According to the agency, the developer allegedly sold the Floor Space Index (FSI) of the rehabilitation project to nine builders and collected ₹901.79 crore from them without constructing the rehab buildings and the portions meant for MHADA.

The ED added that the developer also collected an additional amount of ₹138 crore from prospective flat buyers by launching a project at the site – thus taking the total proceeds of crime to ₹1,039.79 crore.

The agency said its investigation had revealed that around ₹100 crore was transferred from HDIL to the account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members and business entities.

“In 2010, a part of these proceeds, amounting to ₹83 lakh was received by Varsha Raut, directly/indirectly from Pravin Raut’s wife Madhuri. This amount was utilised by Varsha Raut for purchasing the flat at Dadar,” the ED stated, adding that after initiation of investigation by ED, Varsha Raut transferred an amount of ₹55 lakh back to Madhuri Raut.

According to the agency, the eight plots of land at Kihim beach were purchased in the name of Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar in the same time period. On identification of these and other assets of Pravin Raut, they were provisionally attached as per due process of law, ED said on Tuesday.

The agency had initiated money laundering probe on the basis of Mumbai police Economic Offences Wing (EOW’s) March 2018 FIR registered against Guru Ashish Constructions, Pravin Raut, HDIL promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Kumar Wadhawan, and others on the basis of complaint filed by a MHADA officer.

In December 2020, ED Has provisionally attached Pravin Raut’s immovable assets worth ₹72.65 crore in connection with its investigation into the fraud at PMC Bank.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase charged the BJP with targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders as the it could not form a government in the state after the 2019 Assembly polls.

Tapase also raised questions over the timing of the ED’s action, saying it swung into action as soon as the Maharashtra government formed a SIT to probe Raut’s allegation of extortion against some of the agency’s officers.

“The BJP government at the Centre is misusing its probe agencies to muzzle voices of its political opponents. What is going on (in Maharashtra)? This is politics of vendetta that’s going on in Maharashtra,” Tapase said in a video statement.

“Whatever is happening is a part of political vendetta and not democratic,” Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray was quoted by ANI as saying.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil termed the ED’s move as “political vendetta”.

“Attempts are being made at all levels to destabilise the MVA government, but the government is stable and there is no threat. It will complete its five-year term,” Walse Patil added.

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya demanded a thorough investigation in the matter. “By depositing ₹55 lakh crore to the ED after allegations of money laundering eight months ago, Raut had indirectly admitted to his involvement in the scam. Raut has been trying to put pressure on the ED officials by levelling baseless allegations against them. Instead of questioning Raut about his involvement in the scam, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray put pressure on the police for action against me,” he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “If Raut claims that he has no involvement in the scam, why is he scared of the action? If he thinks that the action taken against him was unjust, he is free to move court against the action by the central agencies.”

(With agency inputs)