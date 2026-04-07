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    ED attaches assets worth 39 crore of Al-Falah charitable trust, it's chief Jawad Siddiqui

    A charge sheet was filed in January this year in this case naming Siddiqui and the trust.

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 7:49 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 39.45 crore belonging to the chairman of Faridabad based Al-Falah University’s chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Al-Falah Charitable Trust and its Managing Trustee in its money laundering probe, which stems from last year’s Delhi blast case.

    ED had attached land and building at Al-Falah University Campus, Dhauj, Faridabad valued at ₹144.09 Crore in January. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
    ED had attached land and building at Al-Falah University Campus, Dhauj, Faridabad valued at ₹144.09 Crore in January. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    The federal agency said in a statement on Tuesday that it has attached residential premises of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui situated in Jamia Nagar, agriculture land at Village Dhauj, Faridabad adjacent to the Al-falah University Campus, demat holdings, bank balances and fixed deposits and bank balances of both Siddiqui and Al-Falah Charitable Trust under the prevention of money laundering act or PMLA.

    A charge sheet was filed in January this year in this case naming Siddiqui and the trust.

    “Investigation by ED revealed generation of 493.24 crore as Proceeds of Crime by the Trust/University from FY 2016-17 to 2024-25, through these scheduled offences. Further, proceeds were diverted to entities controlled by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and his family members, including Karkun Construction and Developers, Amla Enterprises LLP and Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd. Proceeds diverted to these entities were further siphoned off to foreign destination,” the agency said in its stated.

    Earlier, ED had attached land and building at Al-Falah University Campus, Dhauj, Faridabad valued at 144.09 Crore in January.

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    Home/India News/ED Attaches Assets Worth 39 Crore Of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, It's Chief Jawad Siddiqui
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