New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has again arrested Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of a ₹45 crore worth land in Delhi. ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in 2nd PMLA case

The 61-year-old was first arrested by the federal probe agency in November 2025 in a different money laundering case linked to the alleged cheating of students of his educational institutions by misrepresenting the accreditation and recognition of his institutions.

The Faridabad- located University came under scrutiny during the probe into a 'white-collar' terror module linked to the November 10, 2025, Red Fort area blast in which 15 people were killed.

One of the doctors at the varsity-cum-hospital, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, is alleged to be the suicide bomber in this case. He died when he was driving an explosive-laden car that day.

Siddiqui was taken into custody in the latest case on March 24 from the Tihar jail, where he is lodged in judicial custody in the previous ED and Delhi Police case, officials said.

He was produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act located in Saket the next day and he was sent to ED custody till April 4, the agency said in a statement.

Probe found that "forged" documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and Siddiqui, director and majority shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, connived with some individuals and orchestrated the fabrication.

The 1.14-acre land is located at 'Khasra No. 792' in Madanpur Khadar village of the national capital, and it is valued at ₹45 crore, as per the ED.

The agency said the consideration amount in the documents was ₹75 lakh. Efforts are on to trace the complete money trail and identify other beneficiaries and properties acquired therefrom, the ED said.

The agency, in its probe in the first case, had alleged that the university generated ₹415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025 and that funds collected from students were diverted for personal use.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.