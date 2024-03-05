 ED attaches assets worth ₹12.78 crore in probe against Sheikh Shahjahan | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ED attaches assets worth 12.78 crore in probe against Sheikh Shahjahan

ED attaches assets worth 12.78 crore in probe against Sheikh Shahjahan

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2024 07:57 PM IST

ED said that proceeds of crime acquired by Sheikh Shahjahan through his criminal activities were being held, disguised and concealed in the form of various movable and immovable properties

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 12.78 crore in its money laundering probe against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for almost 50 days.

Sheikh Shahjahan. (File)

The agency in a statement on Tuesday said its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has revealed that proceeds of crime acquired by Sheikh Shahjahan through his criminal activities were being “held, disguised and concealed” in the form of various movable and immovable properties.

“ED has attached proceeds of crime in form of immovable and movable properties to tune of 12.78 Crore. These properties include 14 immovable properties in the nature of apartment, agriculture land, land for fishery, land and building etc in Gram Serberia, Sandeshkhali and Kolkata. Two bank accounts have also been attached,” the agency said.

Shahjahan is accused in multiple cases of land grabbing and sexual assault and had been on the run since January 5 after Enforcement Directorate officials were attacked when they went to search his house in connection with the ration distribution scam.

The agency has been investigating Sheikh Shahjahan based on multiple first information reports (FIRs) registered by the West Bengal Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and West Bengal State Highways Act. The crimes include giving threats of injury, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, grabbing land of general public, etc.

