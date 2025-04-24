ED carries out raids against FIITJEE coaching centres

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out raids at eight locations, including promoters of FIIT JEE coaching centres, agency officials said, adding that a case under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) has been filed to probe irregularities. Representational image.

Among those being searched by the financial crimes probe agency in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram include one of the promoters - DK Goel - of the coaching, which closed down its centres abruptly in North India earlier this year.

Officials said the ED probe stems from several first information reports filed in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by local police based on complaints of several parents.

In January, 2025 several FIIT JEE centres across the country abruptly closed down without any notice and parents alleged that they had made advance payments for the entire year and FIIT JEE centres did not inform them about sudden closure of their centre leaving the future of 12000 students uncertain.

An ED official said they are probing diversion of funds taken from coaching centres towards personal gains or other entities.