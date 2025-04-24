Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED carries out raids against FIITJEE coaching centres

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Apr 24, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Officials said the ED probe stems from several first information reports filed in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by local police based on complaints of several parents.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out raids at eight locations, including promoters of FIIT JEE coaching centres, agency officials said, adding that a case under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) has been filed to probe irregularities.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Among those being searched by the financial crimes probe agency in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram include one of the promoters - DK Goel - of the coaching, which closed down its centres abruptly in North India earlier this year.

Officials said the ED probe stems from several first information reports filed in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by local police based on complaints of several parents.

In January, 2025 several FIIT JEE centres across the country abruptly closed down without any notice and parents alleged that they had made advance payments for the entire year and FIIT JEE centres did not inform them about sudden closure of their centre leaving the future of 12000 students uncertain.

An ED official said they are probing diversion of funds taken from coaching centres towards personal gains or other entities.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ED carries out raids against FIITJEE coaching centres
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On