ED conducts raids on Uttarakhand Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids against Uttarakhand Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported citing Officials. Harak Singh Rawat.(HT Photo)

Initial reports claimed that more than 10 locations in Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR were being raided by the ED.

PTI reported that the searches were carried out at multiple premises in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh. The ED investigation is understood to be linked to alleged illegal activities in the state's Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Harak Singh Rawat joined the Congress ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly election after being dismissed from the state cabinet and the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for six years due to "anti-party activities". The BJP won the Uttarakhand election for a second consecutive term.

Last year, the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court held Harak Singh Rawat, former Uttarakhand forest minister, and the then divisional forest officer (DFO) Kishan Chand responsible for various illegal activities, including constructions in connection with a tiger safari in 2021, in the Pakhro and Morghatti forest areas of the Kalagarh Forest Division of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

In its report submitted to the apex court on a petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the committee held Harak Singh Rawat and Chand guilty for construction activities in connection with the tiger safari and other illegal projects in the Pakhro and Morghatti forest areas.

It had also given its green signal to the Uttarakhand vigilance department to continue with the legal proceedings against the forest officials involved in the irregularities.