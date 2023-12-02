ED files 1st charge sheet against AAP’s Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed its first charge sheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and leader Sanjay Singh levelling charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its money laundering probe into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the federal agency on October 4 (File Photo)

The ED had called Singh a “key conspirator” in the case claiming that Singh exploited and gained money/kickbacks generated from the liquor policy scam.

The charge sheet filed before the Delhi Rouse Avenue court is the fifth supplementary charge sheet filed in relation to the money laundering case stemming from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the policy.

In its charge sheet, the ED has also named Singh’s close associate Sarvesh Mishra. The matter has now been listed on December 4 for further consideration on the charge sheet, people familiar with the development said.

Singh (51) was arrested by the federal agency on October 4. Singh is the second most high-profile AAP minister to be arrested by the federal agency and its 15th arrest in total.

Currently, Singh is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. His judicial custody is ending on December 4.

Since his arrest, the AAP has held protests in Delhi and found support from several rivals of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all of whom deplored the alleged “misuse” of federal law enforcement agencies by the government.

The ED has claimed that Singh is directly related to proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs.2 crore which were given to Mishra on his behalf.

It was further alleged that Singh had also been granting favours and had assured the accused-turned-approver businessman Dinesh Arora to get certain changes done in the excise policy and as a quid pro quo his associate Vivek Tyagi would get a stake in a business concern of Amit Arora, Aralias Hospitality.

ED had alleged that a close associate of Singh had demanded Rs.4 crore on his behalf from a liquor businessman from Punjab in exchange for a grant of the liquor licence in Delhi.

The agency also alleged that the money was paid to the AAP leaders by a so-called south group that was awarded nine retail zones in Delhi.

The Delhi excise policy or the Delhi liquor policy was rolled out in November 2021, marking the exit of the government from retail sales of alcohol and allowing private companies to bid for licenses. The objective, the Delhi government said, was to improve the buying experience for citizens by allowing market competition to raise standards.

However, the policy was scrapped in August 2022, soon after Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi VK Saxena asked for an investigation. The AAP and the Delhi government rejected the charges, alleging it to be a ploy by the Union government to target its rival.