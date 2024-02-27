 ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal, asks him to appear for questioning on Mar 4 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal, asks him to appear for questioning on Mar 4

ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal, asks him to appear for questioning on Mar 4

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Feb 27, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Kejriwal, who was first summoned for questioning in November last year, has maintained that the summons are “illegal”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the eighth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before the agency on March 4 for questioning in the money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

The fresh notice was issued a day after Kejriwal skipped the seventh summons. Kejriwal, who was first summoned for questioning in November last year, has maintained the summons are “illegal” and asked ED to withdraw them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kejriwal, who visited the Raj Ghat memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi on Monday with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers to mark one year of his former deputy Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the same case, alleged the summons were a tool to pressure him into leaving the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). “If the court says go, then I will go [for questioning]...They want us to break the alliance. Their message is that we should quit the alliance.” He said he would not break the alliance

ED has filed a complaint against Kejriwal for “disobeying” its summons in a Delhi court, which has exempted the chief minister from personal appearance until March 16. Kejriwal appeared in the court virtually, submitting he could not do so physically due to the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi assembly.

ED has claimed AAP leaders were paid bribes of 100 crore in connection with the 2021-22 excise policy, which was implemented in November 2021. The policy was scrapped after lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged irregularities.

In one of its six charge sheets, ED claimed that the policy was Kejriwal’s “brainchild”, though he has not been named as an accused.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On