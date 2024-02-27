ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal, asks him to appear for questioning on Mar 4

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the eighth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before the agency on March 4 for questioning in the money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

The fresh notice was issued a day after Kejriwal skipped the seventh summons. Kejriwal, who was first summoned for questioning in November last year, has maintained the summons are “illegal” and asked ED to withdraw them.

Kejriwal, who visited the Raj Ghat memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi on Monday with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers to mark one year of his former deputy Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the same case, alleged the summons were a tool to pressure him into leaving the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). “If the court says go, then I will go [for questioning]...They want us to break the alliance. Their message is that we should quit the alliance.” He said he would not break the alliance

ED has filed a complaint against Kejriwal for “disobeying” its summons in a Delhi court, which has exempted the chief minister from personal appearance until March 16. Kejriwal appeared in the court virtually, submitting he could not do so physically due to the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi assembly.

ED has claimed AAP leaders were paid bribes of ₹100 crore in connection with the 2021-22 excise policy, which was implemented in November 2021. The policy was scrapped after lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged irregularities.

In one of its six charge sheets, ED claimed that the policy was Kejriwal’s “brainchild”, though he has not been named as an accused.