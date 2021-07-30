ED issues fresh summons to Maharashtra ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued fresh summons to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his son asking it to appear before the agency on Monday in connection with a money laundering case probe, people familiar with developments told news agency PTI.

The NCP lawmaker along with his son Hrishikesh were asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case on August 2, according to provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the people mentioned above said. The former Maharashtra home minister skipped at least three summonses of the federal probe agency in the past related to questioning in the case. His wife and son were also summoned but they too did not appear.

The summonses were issued in connection with a criminal case registered under the PMLA related to alleged ₹100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police. It also led to Deshmukh’s resignation in April. ED in June raided Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and Nagpur apart from the ones of his aides and a few others. The raids led to the arrest of two of his aides in the case - personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45).

The ED’s case against the former home minister of Maharashtra was made after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked him in a corruption case for allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

