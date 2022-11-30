Home / India News / ED questions actor Vijay Deverakonda over funding for his Bollywood film ‘Liger’

ED questions actor Vijay Deverakonda over funding for his Bollywood film ‘Liger’

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 07:18 PM IST

The movie, which starred Ananya Pandey and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, was reportedly made with a budget of around ₹100 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda during promotions of Liger.(PTI)
BySharangee Dutta | Reported by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was on Wednesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the funding of his Bollywood film ‘Liger’.

The questioning was reportedly done in an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) violation, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The movie, which starred Ananya Pandey and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, was reportedly made with a budget of around 100 crore. However, it did not do well at the box office. It was Deverakonda's debut Bollywood project.

The movie was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

enforcement directorate vijay devarakonda
