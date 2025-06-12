ED raids 24 locations in Raj, Guj in 2,700 Cr Nexa Evergreen money laundering case

New Delhi: The enforcement directorate (ED) on Thursday raided 24 locations in Rajasthan and Gujarat in connection with an alleged ₹2,700 crore money laundering case by Nexa Evergreen, people familiar with the development said. Raids were conducted at 24 locations in Sikar, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and Ahmedabad in Gujarat under PMLA (File photo)

The agency started probing after multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Rajasthan Police. Nexa Evergreen had allegedly promised high returns to individuals investing in properties in Gujarat’s Dholera Smart City project.

“Raids were conducted at 24 locations in Sikar, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and Ahmedabad in Gujarat under PMLA,” an ED officer said.

The company’s promoters, Subhash Bijarniya and Ranveer Bijarniya, both from Sikar in Rajasthan, allegedly targeted civilians and government employees, including police officers and army personnel, by promising to double their money in 14 months.

They allegedly laundered ₹2,700 crore before disappearing with the investors’ money.