Dino Morea smiles, looks relaxed as he arrives at ED for questioning in 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam case. Watch

Bollywood actor Dino Morea appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged ₹65 crore Mithi river desilting scam. He looked relaxed and smiled for the cameras as he made his way into the office. (Also Read: Masked Dino Morea avoids cameras as he arrives for questioning regarding Mithi River desilting fraud. Watch) Dino Morea smiled and looked relaxed as he arrived at the ED office in Mumbai.

Dino Morea appears before ED for questioning

In videos shot by paparazzi, Dino can be seen looking relaxed as he makes his way into the ED office. Dressed in a white shirt and jeans with a backpack on, he looked confident and even smiled for the cameras before making his way inside. He almost went the wrong way before the photographers present there pointed him in the right direction. He was summoned by the ED and reached the federal agency’s office at Ballard Estate at around 10:30 AM. In his last outing in May, Dino had avoided the cameras after news broke.

ED searches Dino Morea’s properties

According to the news agency PTI, the ED conducted searches at more than 15 locations in Mumbai, Kochi, and Kerala on 6 June, including Dino’s properties in Bandra West. According to official sources, the premises linked to his brother Santino, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, and some contractors were also searched.

The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED case stems from a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR filed in May against 13 persons, including contractors and civic officials, for an alleged ₹65.54 crore scam in tenders awarded from 2017-2023 for desilting of the Mithi river which flows through Mumbai and acts as a stormwater drainage channel for the metro city.

Dino and his brother were also questioned by the Mumbai police in this case last month for their alleged links with middleman Ketan Kadam and accused Jai Joshi. In 2021, the ED had attached Dino’s assets as part of the money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank fraud case against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech and its promoters.