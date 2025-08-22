Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

ED raids 30 places linked to Karnataka Cong MLA Veerendra, others in illegal betting case

ANI |
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 08:10 pm IST

The officials said that the preliminary findings suggest that Congress MLA Veerendra and his associates were running multiple illegal betting websites.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at 30 locations across six states in connection with a money laundering case against Karnataka Congress legislator KC Veerendra, his brother and several others for their alleged involvement in illegal online and offline betting, officials said.

ED officials said that the preliminary findings suggest that Chitradurga MLA Veerendra and his associates were running multiple illegal betting websites under names such as King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, and Rathna Gaming.(File Photo)
ED officials said that the preliminary findings suggest that Chitradurga MLA Veerendra and his associates were running multiple illegal betting websites under names such as King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, and Rathna Gaming.(File Photo)

Veerendra is the Congress MLA from the Chitradurga assembly seat in Karnataka.

ED's Bengaluru zonal office searched 30 premises spanning Chitradurga (six), Bengaluru (10), Jodhpur (3), Hubli (one), Mumbai (two), and Goa (eight), including five prominent casinos--Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy's Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino, and Big Daddy Casino.

The officials said that the preliminary findings suggest that Chitradurga MLA Veerendra and his associates were running multiple illegal betting websites under names such as King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, and Rathna Gaming.

The investigation further revealed that Veerendra's brother, KC Thippeswamy, was operating three Dubai-based entities, Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies, and Prime9 Technologies, that were linked to the call centre and gaming operations.

The agency also covered premises linked to Anil Gowda, brother of MLA Kusuma H from Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bengaluru.

The officials further said incriminating digital and documentary evidence related to the betting racket and its alleged overseas links were seized during the searches.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ED raids 30 places linked to Karnataka Cong MLA Veerendra, others in illegal betting case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On