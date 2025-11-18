Red Fort blast case: ED raids 25 premises linked to Al-Falah group over alleged financial irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) authorities on Tuesday carried out coordinated searches at more than 25 locations across Delhi and Faridabad linked to the Al-Falah group, whose university campus has come under the scanner in the November 10 Red Fort car blast case. The pre-dawn operation, which began around 5.15am, covered the university headquarters, residences of trustees and administrative offices connected to the group, officials aware of the matter said. The university is already under scrutiny after its alleged links to an accused in the recent Red Fort blast. (PTI photo)

The ED, which recently registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is probing alleged financial irregularities at Al-Falah University — an institution where Red Fort bomber Dr Umar un Nabi and several accused in the ‘white-collar’ Faridabad terror module had worked. Investigators said entities tied to the Al-Falah Trust and the university’s promoters are also being examined for suspected fund diversion and layering.

The agency’s action follows two FIRs filed by Delhi Police on a complaint from the University Grants Commission (UGC). One FIR alleges cheating, while the second invokes charges of forgery. The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has already revoked Al-Falah University’s membership after its alleged linkages with the terror module emerged.

On Monday, Delhi Police issued two summonses to trustee Javed Ahmad Siddiqui, whose testimony is considered crucial to explain gaps in the group’s institutional and financial claims. Siddiqui, who had been untraceable for days, was found at his Delhi residence when an ED team arrived on Tuesday morning. He was questioned on the spot as searches continued across his premises.

A senior investigating official said Siddiqui, who joined the Al-Falah Investment Company in 1992 before establishing the Al-Falah Trust, has business interests across education, software, financial services and energy.

“He is also named in a 2000 case filed by Delhi Police for allegedly duping investors through purported Halal investment schemes. Al-Falah University increasingly appears to be the epicentre of the Red Fort conspiracy, with investigators suspecting that planning for the blast — which killed 14 people and injured over 20 — was carried out on the campus,” he said, asking not to be named.

According to the officials, Tuesday’s searches covered financial, compliance and administrative units of the group.

A second officer of the raiding team said that the operations are part of an ongoing investigation into complex layering of funds through accommodation entities.

According to an ED official, preliminary findings indicate serious financial discrepancies, including a network of nine suspected shell companies linked to the group. All nine entities were allegedly registered to a single address, with no operational footprint, inconsistent electricity or utility usage, and shared mobile numbers and email IDs.

“Nine companies linked to the group — all registered at the same address — have emerged as a focal point of scrutiny. These entities exhibit multiple indicators of shell-company behaviour: no physical operations at their listed premises, negligible utility use, and common mobile numbers and email IDs across supposedly separate firms. Statutory filings such as EPFO and ESIC contributions were missing, while directors and signatories appeared common across companies. Salary payments were minimal and unsupported by HR or payroll records,” he said.

“The incorporation patterns of these firms, including synchronous registration dates and overlapping contact details, suggested deliberate structuring to obscure actual ownership.”

Agencies are also verifying discrepancies in the group’s claims about UGC and NAAC accreditations for its educational units. Preliminary checks have revealed mismatches in documentation, which are now being cross-examined with regulators.

Investigators are also analysing seized digital records, bank statements, hard drives and internal correspondence recovered during the operation. Statements of employees, accountants and authorised signatories are expected to be recorded in the coming days.

“The investigation is ongoing. Further action will depend on what the financial trail reveals,” said the first officer, quoted above.