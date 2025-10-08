ED raids properties of Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran in luxury car smuggling probe: The case, explained

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu as part of its investigation into the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan. The searches also included the properties belonging to actors Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amit Chakkalackal. The searches also included the properties belonging to actors Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (File Photo)

The searches also targeted other car owners, auto workshops, and traders in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam in Kerala, and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, on September 23, Customs officials raided about 30 locations across Kerala, which included the residences of three actors, and seized 36 high-end luxury vehicles.

Explained: What is the case?

The raids were part of a probe linked to a Customs case regarding the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India.

Apart from the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles, the case also involves unauthorised foreign exchange dealings, according to officials. The raids are being carried out under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Notably, Kerala is the major focus area of the investigation.

The searches are based on inputs about a syndicate involved in illegally importing and registering luxury vehicles, including Land Cruisers, Defenders, and Maseratis, through the India-Bhutan and India-Nepal routes.

Initial investigations suggest a Coimbatore-based network that used "forged" documents claiming to be from the Indian Army, US Embassy, and MEA, along with fake RTO registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states.

The vehicles were then allegedly sold to high-net-worth individuals, including film personalities, at prices below their value.

According to the ED, the case shows "prima facie" breaches of Sections 3, 4, and 8 of FEMA, involving unauthorised foreign exchange transactions and cross-border payments through hawala channels.

Officials said that investigations are underway to determine the money trail and the beneficiary network. The raids have also revealed that some of the vehicles might have been used to smuggle gold and drugs, PTI reported.