Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

ED summons former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15: Officials

ED summons former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:53 PM IST

ED summons former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15

Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
india news

DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
The Bailey bridge was inaugurated on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The Uttarakhand flood was triggered after a chunk of a glacier - which experts said was 15 football fields long and five across - broke off from the main structure and fell into a small river.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that the minimum threshold for initiating IBC proceedings has already been raised from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore, which largely insulates MSMEs.(ANI file photo)
india news

I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 too

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
india news

Farooq Abdullah questions ED order in alleged money laundering case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister challenged the December 2020 order before the high court on Wednesday. It is scheduled to come up for hearing later Friday.
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab passes resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Earlier, the members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) created uproar in the assembly when the chief minister was replying to the Governor's address.
Tourism sector association says restrictions in Himachal are the most stringent in the country and this was not only causing revenue loss to the government but also resulting in job losses and near collapse of the hospitality industry.(HT File)
india news

Pandemic-induced job losses ate up 13 lakh crore of household income: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Though general economic activity is back to the pre-pandemic level, the key question is if this growth momentum can be sustained as the composite economic indicator has plateaued in January after recovering swiftly in the prior two quarters.
Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi in TN bypolls

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The second and the third "Shahi Snan" are slated for March 9 and 13(AP)
india news

Release more water in Yamuna, priests appeal to PM Modi ahead of Vrindavan Kumbh

PTI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:59 PM IST
While the arrangements made for the Vrindavan Kumbh by the government of Uttar Pradesh are commendable, the polluted Yamuna water mars the efforts, the outfit's president, Mahesh Pathak, said.
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

By Sohail Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Chief medical officer Dinesh Kharadi said 80 students and 10 staff members of the school were tested after a teacher tested positive for the disease. He added the students who tested positive have been kept under isolation
The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
india news

As China eyes Taiwan and beyond, Quad's Indo-Pacific agenda takes priority

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • The Quad Summit will be US President Joe Biden’s first interaction under the diplomatic and security initiative revived during the Donald Trump era as a buffer against Beijing
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)
india news

Natural hazards, infra development magnified Chamoli disaster: ICIMOD

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The analysis is significant because the Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment under DRDO had recently said the tragedy was not “immediately” a human-induced disaster
File photo of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.(PTI)
india news

Karti again raises demand that Priyanka Gandhi must contest Kanyakumari bypoll

By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
This is the second time that Chidambaram, the Congress MP from Sivaganga, has made this demand. In November last year, he tweeted to say that Congress needs a 'bold move' and demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should contest the Kanyakumari bypoll.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during virtual summit with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven.
india news

At virtual summit with Sweden, PM Modi says ‘climate change a priority’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Modi put spotlight on the nation’s achievements in the power sector in the recent years, and said, “India's renewable power capability has increased by 162% in the last five years.”
