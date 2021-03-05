ED summons former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15: Officials
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:53 PM IST
ED summons former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15
UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 PM IST
- The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST
- It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The Uttarakhand flood was triggered after a chunk of a glacier - which experts said was 15 football fields long and five across - broke off from the main structure and fell into a small river.
I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 too
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening.
Farooq Abdullah questions ED order in alleged money laundering case
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister challenged the December 2020 order before the high court on Wednesday. It is scheduled to come up for hearing later Friday.
Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
Punjab passes resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of farm laws
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Earlier, the members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) created uproar in the assembly when the chief minister was replying to the Governor's address.
Pandemic-induced job losses ate up ₹13 lakh crore of household income: Report
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Though general economic activity is back to the pre-pandemic level, the key question is if this growth momentum can be sustained as the composite economic indicator has plateaued in January after recovering swiftly in the prior two quarters.
News updates from HT: Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi in TN bypolls
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Release more water in Yamuna, priests appeal to PM Modi ahead of Vrindavan Kumbh
PTI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:59 PM IST
While the arrangements made for the Vrindavan Kumbh by the government of Uttar Pradesh are commendable, the polluted Yamuna water mars the efforts, the outfit's president, Mahesh Pathak, said.
25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur
By Sohail Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Chief medical officer Dinesh Kharadi said 80 students and 10 staff members of the school were tested after a teacher tested positive for the disease. He added the students who tested positive have been kept under isolation
As China eyes Taiwan and beyond, Quad's Indo-Pacific agenda takes priority
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:56 PM IST
- The Quad Summit will be US President Joe Biden’s first interaction under the diplomatic and security initiative revived during the Donald Trump era as a buffer against Beijing
Natural hazards, infra development magnified Chamoli disaster: ICIMOD
By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The analysis is significant because the Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment under DRDO had recently said the tragedy was not “immediately” a human-induced disaster
Karti again raises demand that Priyanka Gandhi must contest Kanyakumari bypoll
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
This is the second time that Chidambaram, the Congress MP from Sivaganga, has made this demand. In November last year, he tweeted to say that Congress needs a 'bold move' and demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should contest the Kanyakumari bypoll.
At virtual summit with Sweden, PM Modi says ‘climate change a priority’
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Modi put spotlight on the nation’s achievements in the power sector in the recent years, and said, “India's renewable power capability has increased by 162% in the last five years.”
