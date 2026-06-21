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ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter again in CMRL money laundering case

The ED has summoned Veena T for questioning on June 29 regarding a money laundering case involving CMRL and her IT firm. 

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 12:36 pm IST
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The ED has issued a fresh notice to former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T, asking her to appear for questioning on June 29 in a money laundering case linked to mining company CMRL and her now-defunct IT firm, sources said on Sunday.

This will be the second round of questioning of Veena T by the central agency in the case.(HT/FILE)

This will be the second round of questioning of Veena by the central agency in the case.

She was questioned for over nine hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kochi office on June 17 in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On June 19, ED officials inspected Veena's bank lockers in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the ongoing probe.

Also Read: Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case

According to ED sources, further questioning was deemed necessary after analysing Veena's statement and the evidence collected during the investigation.

A fresh notice was subsequently issued directing her to appear before the agency on June 29.

The agency registered the case under the PMLA based on a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025.

The SFIO, the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had accused Exalogic and CMRL of entering into an arrangement under which payments were allegedly made without any corresponding services being rendered.

CMRL came under the scrutiny of central agencies following an Income Tax Department search in January 2019, which allegedly unearthed financial irregularities, including suspected fictitious expenditure amounting to around 130 crore.

Also Read: ‘Rahul Gandhi’s approach helps BJP, does not strengthen INDIA bloc': Vijayan hits back after Cong leader's 'hug’ remark

 
pinarayi vijayan enforcement directorate kerala
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