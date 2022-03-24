Home / India News / ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee again in Bengal coal scam on March 29
ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee again in Bengal coal scam on March 29

  • Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had appeared before the central agency on Monday at its office in the national capital.
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officials on March 29 in a money laundering case related to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. 

Abhishek, who is also the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had appeared before the central agency on Monday at its office in the national capital. 

The 34-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary was questioned by ED officials for about eight hours during. 

Banerjee had entered the new office of the  probe agency in central Delhi around 11am and left shortly before 8pm.

Officials had said Abhishek's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was confronted with some "evidences" gathered by the investigators.

While leaving the ED office, the MP said he was a "law abiding citizen and hence he has cooperated in the investigation".

 

