Edappadi K Palaniswami bets on NDA alliance to oust DMK rule in Tamil Nadu | 5 facts on EPS

Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), a veteran agriculturist and the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, is leading the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) into the 2026 state elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami greets supporters during an election roadshow at the Mylapore constituency.(PTI)

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Also Read | Edappadi K Palaniswami has grown into his role as Tamil Nadu CM I Opinion

Born on May 12, 1954, in Anthiyur, Palaniswami has represented his home constituency of Edappadi in the Salem district for five terms, rising from a dedicated party cadre to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021.

In the current election cycle, Palaniswami has centred his campaign on the slogan "Let’s protect the people. Let us save Tamil Nadu," accusing the ruling DMK of presiding over a breakdown in law and order and failing to fulfill over 80% of its 2021 campaign promises.

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{{^usCountry}} A staunch loyalist of the late Jayalalithaa, EPS has consolidated his hold over the AIADMK, positioning the party as a merit-based alternative to what he describes as the "hereditary and family politics" of the DMK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A staunch loyalist of the late Jayalalithaa, EPS has consolidated his hold over the AIADMK, positioning the party as a merit-based alternative to what he describes as the "hereditary and family politics" of the DMK. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Edapaddi Palaniswami: How a Jayalalithaa loyalist became Tamil Nadu CM 5 key facts about Edappadi K Palaniswami Early political foresight: EPS joined the AIADMK in the 1980s and was one of the few leaders with the foresight to back Jayalalithaa during the 1987 succession struggle following the death of party founder MG Ramachandran (MGR). Ministerial and executive experience: Before becoming Chief Minister, he served as the Minister for Highways and Minor Ports (2011-2016) and was a member of Jayalalithaa’s elite four-member cabinet known as the “Nalvar Ani”. Agricultural roots and assets: Self-identified as an agriculturist, Palaniswami has declared total assets worth approximately ₹ 6.7 crore in his recent filings, as per My Neta. 2026 election promises: If voted back to power, EPS has pledged to provide ₹ 10,000 monthly assistance for every family and has vowed to eliminate the circulation of narcotic substances while maintaining a legal fight regarding the NEET exam. "Strongman of Salem": Despite representing a region with significant political competition from other parties, EPS is often hailed as the "political strongman of Salem," having won the Edappadi seat consistently since 2011. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Edapaddi Palaniswami: How a Jayalalithaa loyalist became Tamil Nadu CM 5 key facts about Edappadi K Palaniswami Early political foresight: EPS joined the AIADMK in the 1980s and was one of the few leaders with the foresight to back Jayalalithaa during the 1987 succession struggle following the death of party founder MG Ramachandran (MGR). Ministerial and executive experience: Before becoming Chief Minister, he served as the Minister for Highways and Minor Ports (2011-2016) and was a member of Jayalalithaa’s elite four-member cabinet known as the “Nalvar Ani”. Agricultural roots and assets: Self-identified as an agriculturist, Palaniswami has declared total assets worth approximately ₹ 6.7 crore in his recent filings, as per My Neta. 2026 election promises: If voted back to power, EPS has pledged to provide ₹ 10,000 monthly assistance for every family and has vowed to eliminate the circulation of narcotic substances while maintaining a legal fight regarding the NEET exam. "Strongman of Salem": Despite representing a region with significant political competition from other parties, EPS is often hailed as the "political strongman of Salem," having won the Edappadi seat consistently since 2011. {{/usCountry}}

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Voting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections is taking place on April 23 while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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