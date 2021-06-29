Home / India News / Education min recovers from post-Covid complications, may be discharged today
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)
india news

Education min recovers from post-Covid complications, may be discharged today

Ramesh Pokhriyal was admitted to the hospital on June 1 following post-Covid complications. He had tested positive for Covid in April and had recovered from the infection
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:51 AM IST

After being admitted in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for four weeks following post-Covid complications, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has recovered and is likely to be discharged from the hospital today, as per an official from AIIMS hospital.

Pokhriyal was admitted to AIIMS on June 1 after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He had earlier tested positive in April and had recovered from the infection.

While in the hospital, he wrote a poem calling himself a “candle of hope” against the darkness symbolic of the Covid virus. The minister, who has authored over 70 books, has also received many national and international awards for his literary work. In January, this year, he was virtually conferred ‘Canada Sahitya Gaurav’ by Hindi Writers Guild of Canada. In December 2020, he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by London-based Vatayan-UK literary organisation.

Nishank has also received the prestigious Sahitya Bharati Award from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

