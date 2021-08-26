Education of minors who lost parents to Covid-19 must continue: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated the need to provide assistance to children who lost their parents to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19), saying that education of such minors should not discontinue in the current academic year.

During the hearing, the bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Aniruddha Bose said that there is an urgent need of completing payments for the education of children who are studying in private schools. Furthermore, the bench also directed the district magistrates to complete the process of approval of applications for children registered under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme in order to aid those minors who lost their parents or legal guardian due to coronavirus.

The Centre informed the bench that an independent portal has been set up for the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme and as of August 21 this year, a total of 2,600 children have been registered on the portal by 30 states and Union territories (UTs). Of these registrations, as many as 418 have already been given a nod by the district magistrates, the central government added.

The top court noted that in case there is a necessity, the fee and other expenses of these 2,600 children, shall be undertaken by the Centre. “The state governments shall have a dialogue with the private schools to waive the fee for these students for the current academic year. In case, the schools are not willing to waive the fee, the state government shall bear the burden of the fee,” the court further said.

In the matter, the apex court also pointed out that it is on the state governments to request the central government to bear the fee and other expenditure of these minors who are studying in private schools for the current academic year.

The Centre also told the apex court that the PM-CARES scheme covers the education of children until they turn 18 for support and empowerment of pandemic-affected children.

The orders and exchange of information were done when the supreme court was hearing a suo motu matter on care and safeguard of children who became orphans or lost one parent or legal guardian or abandoned during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)