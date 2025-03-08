Menu Explore
Efficient governance needed for rapid development: Union MoS V Somanna

PTI |
Mar 08, 2025 12:16 PM IST

Efficient governance needed for rapid development: Union MoS V Somanna

Itanagar, Union Minister V Somanna has reviewed centrally sponsored schemes in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district and emphasised the importance of efficient governance to address public needs and accelerate development and growth.

Somanna, the Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, urged all stakeholders to prioritise public welfare and ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the people in a timely and effective manner, an official statement said here on Saturday.

During the review meeting on Friday, he also underscored the need for better coordination between the state and central government agencies to streamline the implementation of development programmes.

Highlighting the significance of the 'Jan Aushadhi Yojana', which aims to provide affordable and quality medicines to the public, the minister assured full government support for the initiative.

Earlier, Lohit Deputy Commissioner K N Damo presented an in-depth report on the district’s development, detailing the ongoing schemes, their progress, and key achievements.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East constituency Tapir Gao raised concerns over the National Social Assistance Programme , pointing out that it relies heavily on state government funding due to insufficient central grants.

He called for greater central assistance to sustain the programme, which provides social security to the elderly, widows, and differently-abled individuals.

Gao also stressed the need to revamp and upgrade Anganwadi centres, which play a crucial role in the health and development of children and mothers.

He advocated improved infrastructure, staff training and better resource allocation to enhance their effectiveness.

The MP emphasised the necessity of timely submission of utilisation certificates , noting that delays hinder the release of funds and impact the efficiency of public service delivery.

Ensuring accountability and prompt fund disbursal, he said, is essential for the smooth implementation of government programmes.

During the meeting, heads of departments from various sectors presented updates on centrally sponsored schemes covering education, health, infrastructure, and social welfare.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.



