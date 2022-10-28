Efforts on to get Hindi recognised as official UN language

External affairs minister S Jaishankar has said efforts were on to get Hindi recognised as an official language at the United Nations (UN) and progress has been made in that direction and will take some time.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Thursday, Jaishankar said Hindi is being used at UNESCO. “As far as the use of Hindi at its headquarters is concerned, we have an MoU with them. They are using it in social media and newsletters. It will take some time to expand this. It is not so easy for a language to be introduced in the UN process.” He added work is being done on it and this will move forward.

The UN recognises English, Russian, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, and French as official languages.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan separately said the 12th World Hindi Conference will be organised in collaboration with the Fijian government in Fiji from 15 to 17 February.

The logo for the conference has been selected through a competition in which around 1,436 people submitted their entries.

Jaishankar on Thursday also attended the first meeting of the advisory committee and subcommittees set up to organise the conference. In a tweet, he said the Modi government is making remarkable efforts for the promotion of Hindi at the international level.

Fijian education, heritage, and arts ministry’s permanent secretary Anjeela Jokhan said Fiji is privileged to be the first country in the Pacific to host the event. “We are honoured to have been nominated by the Indian government as the next year’s host for the World Hindi Conference as this platform will provide us with a wonderful opportunity to promote and celebrate Hindi, one of our country’s main languages.”