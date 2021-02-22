Eight booked for spreading ‘false information’ over Unnao case

The Unnao police filed an FIR on Sunday against six people and two news portals for allegedly tweeting false information in connection with the death of two teenage girls.

In a press release, the police identified the accused as Nilim Dutta, Abhay Kumar Azad, Suraj Kumar Baudh, Rahul Kumar Diwakar, Nawab Satpal Tanvar and Vijay Ambedkar, along with two news portals.

“These individuals claimed that the girls were raped, and their last rites were performed against the will of their family members. This information is false. The post-mortem report has shown that the girls were not raped. Further, their last rites were performed by their family.”

Three girls were found in a field with their hands tied on February 17. Two later died of poisoning, while another is undergoing treatment.

It added that false information was shared with an intention to spread hatred and communal tension. The accused have been booked under Section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riots) and the IT Act.