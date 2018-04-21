What Yashwant Sinha said: 8 issues former BJP leader raised against Modi, Centre

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha who ended his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, said he will launch a movement for “the restoration of democracy as it is vital for the country, its people and their freedom”.

During the meeting of ‘Rashtra Manch’ which he launched earlier this year, the 80-year-old leader said: “We need to ponder over country’s situation or else nation will not forgive us for keeping silent on all round deterioration,” the 80-year-old leader said.

Here are some of his statements against the Centre:

June 24, 2014: .All those who are above the age of 75 were declared brain dead on May 26, 2014. (On BJP’s decision not to give ministerial position to leaders over the age of 75) .

November 24, 2017: The way GST was implemented in India is a textbook example of how the tax reform should not be implemented anywhere.

September 27, 2017: The prime minister claims that he has seen poverty from close quarters. His finance minister is working over-time to make sure that all Indians also see it from equally close quarters. (In an article in The Indian Express)

November 30, 2017: Agri production has declined sharply, manufacturing has fallen, construction is down; yet wait to see how we go gaga over this figure of growth.

30 December 2017: Our ‘national policy’ is not to talk to Pakistan yet our NSA clandestinely meets his Pak counterpart in Thailand.

8 December 2017: The style of campaigning in Gujarat elections marks a new low in our politics. (After the PM claimed Pakistan conspired with Congress to influence Gujarat elections)

January 13, 2018:.Every citizen who feels for democracy should speak up. I will ask party (BJP) leaders and senior cabinet ministers to speak up. I will appeal to them to get rid of their fears and speak up. (After four Supreme Court judges held a press conference to question the allocation of cases by the chief justice)

April 3, 2018: He cannot fire me because he is scared. (As demands grew within the BJP to sack him)