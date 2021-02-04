Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing

An eight-year-old girl was found murdered close to her uncle's house on Thursday morning in north Kolkata, police said.





Locals alleged that the victim was sexually abused and beaten up before being murdered, even though police remain tight-lipped and said that they were waiting for the post-mortem report.

Police said that the victim had come to visit her maternal uncle at Jorabagan and was playing in the lane in front of the house on Wednesday late evening. She was last seen around 8:30 pm after which she went missing.

“The girl went missing last night. Today her body was found from the staircase on the third floor of an adjacent building. We have started an investigation. We hope to crack the case very soon,” said Murli Dhar, joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police.

Sniffer dogs and forensic teams were pressed into action. Police also said that they were scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in local shops. Police have found a knife, a few broken teeth and hair strands from the spot.

“According to SOP we have collected some exhibits which would be sent to the laboratory,” said S Chakraborty, a member of the forensic team.

Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.

“We have sought a report from the police commissioner. If it is proved that the girl was sexually abused, beaten and murdered, the guilty would surely get life term imprisonment. The judge may even sentence him to death,” said Ananya Chakraborti Chatterjee, chairperson of the West Bengal commission for the protection of child rights.