Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
An eight-year-old girl was found murdered close to her uncle's house on Thursday morning in north Kolkata, police said.
Locals alleged that the victim was sexually abused and beaten up before being murdered, even though police remain tight-lipped and said that they were waiting for the post-mortem report.
Police said that the victim had come to visit her maternal uncle at Jorabagan and was playing in the lane in front of the house on Wednesday late evening. She was last seen around 8:30 pm after which she went missing.
“The girl went missing last night. Today her body was found from the staircase on the third floor of an adjacent building. We have started an investigation. We hope to crack the case very soon,” said Murli Dhar, joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police.
Sniffer dogs and forensic teams were pressed into action. Police also said that they were scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in local shops. Police have found a knife, a few broken teeth and hair strands from the spot.
“According to SOP we have collected some exhibits which would be sent to the laboratory,” said S Chakraborty, a member of the forensic team.
Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
“We have sought a report from the police commissioner. If it is proved that the girl was sexually abused, beaten and murdered, the guilty would surely get life term imprisonment. The judge may even sentence him to death,” said Ananya Chakraborti Chatterjee, chairperson of the West Bengal commission for the protection of child rights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal
- India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air 'very poor' for third day in row in NCR region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP trying to repeat Tripura-model in poll-bound Bengal, says CM Mamata
- In West Bengal, at least 23 sitting MLAs and former legislators, a majority of them from the ruling TMC, have joined the BJP since 2019. Recently, at least two former ministers and ex-TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee joined the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snow disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota in Jammu district were allowed to proceed at 11 am on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 out of 25 high courts resume physical hearing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To US comments on farmers’ protest, India mentions Capitol Hill violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Taken note': MEA refers to Capitol violence, reacting to US statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will remove misinformation around Covid-19, false claims about vaccine: Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in Indian Ocean Region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh is German citizen: Centre again tells court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two elephants killed in Odisha's Sundargarh district after being hit by train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox