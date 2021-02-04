IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing

  • Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:44 PM IST

An eight-year-old girl was found murdered close to her uncle's house on Thursday morning in north Kolkata, police said.


Locals alleged that the victim was sexually abused and beaten up before being murdered, even though police remain tight-lipped and said that they were waiting for the post-mortem report.

Police said that the victim had come to visit her maternal uncle at Jorabagan and was playing in the lane in front of the house on Wednesday late evening. She was last seen around 8:30 pm after which she went missing.

“The girl went missing last night. Today her body was found from the staircase on the third floor of an adjacent building. We have started an investigation. We hope to crack the case very soon,” said Murli Dhar, joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police.

Sniffer dogs and forensic teams were pressed into action. Police also said that they were scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in local shops. Police have found a knife, a few broken teeth and hair strands from the spot.

“According to SOP we have collected some exhibits which would be sent to the laboratory,” said S Chakraborty, a member of the forensic team.

Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.

“We have sought a report from the police commissioner. If it is proved that the girl was sexually abused, beaten and murdered, the guilty would surely get life term imprisonment. The judge may even sentence him to death,” said Ananya Chakraborti Chatterjee, chairperson of the West Bengal commission for the protection of child rights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The Sri Lankan government gave in to pressure from labour unions, which are opposed to a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors having a 49% stake in the ECT, and decided to run the terminal as a fully owned operation of the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA). (AFP PHOTO)
The Sri Lankan government gave in to pressure from labour unions, which are opposed to a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors having a 49% stake in the ECT, and decided to run the terminal as a fully owned operation of the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA). (AFP PHOTO)
india news

India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that alleged objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's day. One more person was arrested subsequently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles move amid the dense fog with low visibility as the air quality decreases, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Vehicles move amid the dense fog with low visibility as the air quality decreases, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Air 'very poor' for third day in row in NCR region

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:40 PM IST
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 338 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Noida, 312 in Greater Noida, 308 in Faridabad and 303 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was visibly peeved and lost her patience when some women from the audience tried to approach her with a set of demands in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was visibly peeved and lost her patience when some women from the audience tried to approach her with a set of demands in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

BJP trying to repeat Tripura-model in poll-bound Bengal, says CM Mamata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • In West Bengal, at least 23 sitting MLAs and former legislators, a majority of them from the ruling TMC, have joined the BJP since 2019. Recently, at least two former ministers and ex-TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee joined the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fresh snowfall at Jawhar tunnel held up traffic for a few hours on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday.(ANI)
Fresh snowfall at Jawhar tunnel held up traffic for a few hours on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday.(ANI)
india news

Snow disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:20 PM IST
  • Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota in Jammu district were allowed to proceed at 11 am on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The mass gathering events, said the secretary, have the potential to facilitate the transmission of the virus and disrupt the gains made by the country in Covid19 management.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In his written reply, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Nine high courts are still functioning through virtual hearing only."(HT File photo )
In his written reply, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Nine high courts are still functioning through virtual hearing only."(HT File photo )
india news

16 out of 25 high courts resume physical hearing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Nine high courts have not yet resumed physical hearings and are hearing matters virtually, the House was informed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US described peaceful protests and unhindered access to information and the internet as indicators of a “thriving democracy”, while offering support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments. (HT Photo)
The US described peaceful protests and unhindered access to information and the internet as indicators of a “thriving democracy”, while offering support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments. (HT Photo)
india news

To US comments on farmers’ protest, India mentions Capitol Hill violence

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The remarks by a US embassy spokesperson were the first public comments by the Biden administration on the farmers’ protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MEA spokesperson said Red Fort breach evoked similar sentiments n India as did the incidents on the Capitol Hill on 6 January.(ANI)
MEA spokesperson said Red Fort breach evoked similar sentiments n India as did the incidents on the Capitol Hill on 6 January.(ANI)
india news

'Taken note': MEA refers to Capitol violence, reacting to US statement

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on January 26 have evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the incidents on the Capitol Hill on 6 January, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture.(Reuters)
he Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture.(Reuters)
india news

Will remove misinformation around Covid-19, false claims about vaccine: Facebook

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Referring to Facebook's community standards as a "living document", Budisatrijo said these guidelines constantly evolve to keep pace with changing online behaviours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivering the keynote address at the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers' Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivering the keynote address at the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers' Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in Indian Ocean Region

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:59 PM IST
The Defence Minister pointed out that the negative impact of conflicting claims in some maritime areas of the world highlighted the need to ensure peace in the IOR region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Chennamaneni Ramesh.
File photo of Chennamaneni Ramesh.
india news

TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh is German citizen: Centre again tells court

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Chennamaneni Ramesh, who has been representing Vemulawada assembly constituency in Rajanna Siricilla district for the last three terms, is the nephew of former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The forest department sent the carcasses for post-mortem Thursday morning.(HT Photo)
The forest department sent the carcasses for post-mortem Thursday morning.(HT Photo)
india news

Two elephants killed in Odisha's Sundargarh district after being hit by train

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:49 PM IST
A group of forest department which tried to stop the train by signalling it, said the train was at high speed despite in the area where elephant movement is well known.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP