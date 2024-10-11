Elderly couple in Rajasthan die by suicide over 'children's harassment'

In a shocking case in Rajasthan, a 70-year-old man and his wife allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a water tank and leaving behind a suicide note accusing their children of harassment. An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan, and left a note accusing their sons and daughters-in-law of harassment over property disputes. (HT File)

The incident took place on Thursday in Rajasthan's Nagaur, the police said. The couple, identified as 70-year-old Hazariram Bishnoi and his 68-year-old wife Chawali Devi, were found dead in the water tank inside their home in Karni colony, reported India Today.

The neighbours, who grew suspicious after they had not seen the couple for two days, alerted the couple's son. The son later contacted the local police, who arrived at the scene to find the tank's lid open and the couple's bodies floating in the water.

The couple had pasted a suicide note on the walls of the house, which stated that they were being harassed by their sons and daughters-in law over a property dispute.

The couple’s suicide note, reported News18, revealed that the couple’s children physically assaulted them, threatened to kill them in their sleep if they went to the police, and starved them.

The couple's children, daughters-in-law and relatives had taken over all of their property and even a car. After taking everything from their parents, the children reportedly denied them food and verbally abused them.

Station house officer, Kotwali police station, Manish Dev, said the bodies were taken out of the tank and sent for a post-mortem examination.

"While the autopsy of the man's body has been completed, that of his wife's body will be done on Friday morning," Manish Dev told news agency PTI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

If you need support or know someone in need, seek help by contacting the following helplines or call 112 in case of an emergency:

+91–22–27546669 - Aasra

+91 9999666555 - Vandrevala Foundation

+91 8422984530 - Samaritans Mumbai