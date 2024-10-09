IAS officer Tina Dabi raids spa centre in Rajasthan's Barmer, busts suspected sex racket

IAS officer Tina Dabi on Wednesday conducted a raid on a spa in Rajasthan's Barmer, where she had been posted last month, over suspicions of a sex racket. According to an NDTV report, she arrived for a surprise inspection during a cleaning campaign near the Sadar police station area. IAS officer Tina Dabi (File)

During her inspection, the officer found that the spa's doors were locked from the inside and instructed the officials to open them. However, despite knocking several times, no one responded.

Feeling suspicious, some policemen accessed the spa centre through the roof while others forcibly broke down the door to enter. Inside, they discovered multiple rooms containing five girls and two men in compromising situations, the report added quoting police. The Sadar police station took all individuals into custody on suspicion of prostitution, and they are currently being interrogated.

The raid was recorded on camera, with videos revealing several women attempting to cover their faces, along with men present inside the spa facility.

Sex racket busted in Thane spa

Thane police in Maharashtra have dismantled two sex rackets and rescued nine women, including two from Thailand, PTI reported on Wednesday citing police. Four people, including one Thai woman, were arrested in connection with these cases.

Following a tip-off about a sex racket operating from a spa within a mall, a team from the Anti-Extortion Cell of the crime branch conducted a raid on the location on Tuesday, according to Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Tarmale.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against four people, including the two women running the sex racket, under section 143 (trafficking of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Kapurbawdi police station, according to officials. The rescued women, who were allegedly employed as staff, were forced into sex work. The FIR identifies spa owner Sudhanshu Kumar Singh, employee Rahul Gaikwad (19), another woman operating the spa, and a 26-year-old woman.

In a separate case, a team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the city police raided a hotel in the Chitalsar-Manpada area on Wednesday, rescuing two women from Thailand. They arrested a 38-year-old woman, also from Thailand, who is suspected of running a sex racket. Senior Inspector Chetna Chowdhary said that police initially sent in a decoy customer before executing the arrests.