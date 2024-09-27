‘Dukaan band karwa dungi’: IAS Tina Dabi tells shopkeepers during Barmer cleanliness drive

IAS officer Tina Dabi was filmed reprimanding shopkeepers during a cleanliness inspection drive in Barmer, warning them that failure to comply with cleanliness rules could lead to a fine and closure of their shops. IAS officer Tina Dabi warned shopkeepers to keep their surroundings clean during a cleanliness drive in Barmer

UPSC 2015 topper Tina Dabi was recently transferred to Rajasthan as the District Collector of Barmer. She has since launched Navo Barmer, a cleanliness initiative to transform Barmer into a cleaner and more beautiful place.

Dabi took to the streets under the initiative to educate shopkeepers and street vendors about the importance of keeping their surroundings clean. In videos that have surfaced on social media, the IAS officer was seen inspecting shops at Kisan Market on Wednesday.

“You all are throwing things in the drain and here and there. I will get this shop closed…This is not a place to throw garbage. Right now, I am getting the garbage removed. I will come again after two days to see. I should see big dustbins in front of every shop here. All of you can buy one dustbin each. It is not a matter of shame to clean the area in front of your shop,” the IAS officer was heard saying to a shopkeeper in one exchange.

In another video, Dabi was seen asking a shopkeeper not to throw waste in the drain as it would lead to blockages.

“Why are you throwing garbage in the drain? This man is number one in spreading garbage,” she was filmed saying into a microphone as she instructed the shopkeeper to buy a dustbin in the next 24 hours.

“If there is no dustbin from tomorrow, the shop will be closed. Proper dustbins are needed to throw garbage. You will be fined ₹500 if we find garbage here tomorrow. And if you cannot arrange for a dustbin, tell us and we will provide you with one,” Dabi said.

According to a News18 report, Dabi took to the streets under a 12-hour cleanliness campaign. She also facilitated the removal of garbage that had accumulated on the roadside with the help of JCB machines.

