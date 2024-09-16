Tina Dabi’s viral reaction as sarpanch in ghoonghat delivers speech in fluent English. Watch

IAS officer Tina Dabi, the UPSC 2015 topper who was recently transferred to Rajasthan’s Barmer, is in the spotlight once again due to a video that is viral. The clip captures her reaction to a Sarpanch’s speech in fluent English during an event. IAS officer Tina Dabi went viral for her surprised reaction to a Sarpanch’s fluent English speech at a function. (X/@KailashSodha_94)

The viral moment

In the clip, Tina Dabi is seen attending a function where she was a guest of honour. The event took a surprising turn when the Sarpanch, dressed in traditional Rajputi attire in ghoonghat, began her welcome speech in fluent English. The Sarpanch, identified as Sonu Kanwar from Barmer, Rajasthan, delivered her address with such proficiency that it left Tina Dabi visibly astonished. The moment was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience, reflecting their admiration for Kanwar’s impressive language skills.

The video was shared by X user Kailash Singh Sodha and quickly garnered widespread attention on social media platforms. It beautifully captured the sincere reaction of Dabi and the warm reception of Kanwar’s eloquent speech.

Watch the clip here:

Professional updates

Tina Dabi’s professional journey recently saw a new chapter as she was appointed the Collector of Barmer. This new role comes at a time when her husband, IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, has been assigned as the District Collector of Jalore, which is approximately 150 kilometres from Barmer.

Tina Dabi: Star in Indian bureaucracy

Tina Dabi’s prominence in Indian bureaucracy is well-established. She first made headlines in 2015 when she topped the UPSC examination on her first attempt, a feat that garnered her national recognition. Beginning her administrative career as an Assistant Collector in Ajmer in 2017, Dabi’s career has been marked by a series of significant achievements. Her previous marriage to fellow IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, which was widely covered in the media, ended in 2020 after two years. Dabi’s rise through the ranks remains a subject of public fascination, particularly as her younger sister, Ria Dabi, also made headlines by securing an all-India rank of 15 in the UPSC examination of 2020.