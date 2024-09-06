Tina Dabi transferred to Barmer as collector, husband Pradeep Gawande posted 150 km away

In a late-night development on Thursday, the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma implemented a major reshuffle in the state’s administrative machinery. Over 100 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred, marking a significant shift in Rajasthan’s governance. Tina Dabi, who was previously serving as the Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in Jaipur, has been appointed as the District Collector of Barmer.(Instagram/@dabi_tina)

According to an official order released by the Department of Personnel, 96 officers have been reassigned to new positions, while 10 IAS officers who had been awaiting their postings have now been allocated new responsibilities.

Notable Transfers: Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande

Among the prominent names in this reshuffle are IAS officers Tina Dabi and her husband Pradeep Gawande. Tina Dabi, who was previously serving as the Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in Jaipur, has been appointed as the District Collector of Barmer. Dabi, who made headlines as the first female topper of the UPSC examination in 2015, has previously served as the District Collector of Jaisalmer. Gawande who was stationed in Bikaner, will now assume the role of District Collector in Jalore.

(Also read: IAS officer Tina Dabi pens down heartwarming note before going on leave: ‘Alvida…’)

Tina Dabi: Star in Indian bureaucracy

Tina Dabi, a well-known name in Indian bureaucracy, became a national sensation when she topped the prestigious UPSC examination in 2015 on her first attempt. She began her administrative journey as an Assistant Collector in Ajmer in 2017. Her previous marriage to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, which drew substantial media attention, ended in 2020 after two years. Dabi’s rise in the ranks continues to make headlines, alongside her younger sister Ria Dabi, who also cracked the UPSC exam with an all-India rank of 15 in 2020.

Who is Pradeep Gawande?

Pradeep Gawande, born on December 9, 1980, in Maharashtra, is a 2013-batch IAS officer who brings a diverse background to the role. A qualified doctor, Gawande completed his MBBS degree before successfully passing the UPSC examination. His recent postings include a significant tenure as the Collector of Churu.

The couple, who married in 2022, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in September 2023, further solidifying their personal and professional milestones.