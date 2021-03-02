IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Elderly dispel fears, say vaccines are safe
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine to an elderly visitor at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Monday, March 1, 2021(Bloomberg)
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine to an elderly visitor at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Monday, March 1, 2021(Bloomberg)
india news

Elderly dispel fears, say vaccines are safe

India on Monday expanded its vaccination drive against Covid-19 to include people above 60 of age and those over 45 with significant comorbidities. The vaccine is being administered free of cost at designated government hospitals and for 250 at private hospitals across the country.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:16 AM IST

HT Correspondent

letters@hindustantimes.com

New DelhiEighty-year-old retired school teacher Ramkishore Sahu drove his motorcycle for around 68 kilometres to reach Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital on Monday to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “I felt no discomfort after getting the shot,” he said.

The only regret, he said after getting the vaccine, was that his wife could not accompany him as the couple only own one helmet. “I would now purchase one [helmet] for her today itself and bring her tomorrow,” Sahu said.

India on Monday expanded its vaccination drive against Covid-19 to include people above 60 of age and those over 45 with significant comorbidities.

The vaccine is being administered free of cost at designated government hospitals and for 250 at private hospitals across the country. Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, however, will administer the vaccine for free after the state governments in the respective states made promises to this effect.

In Karnataka’s Bengaluru, 97-year-old Ramaswami Parthasarathy was the first to get the vaccine jab at Manipal hospital. “Mr Parthasarathy has been vaccinated and he is doing fine,” the hospital said in a statement.

Several senior political leaders were also vaccinated on Monday.

In Rajasthan, governor Kalraj Mishra, 80, received the first dose at the Raj Bhawan in the state and called upon all those eligible to take both doses of the vaccine.

The first beneficiaries in the state were a family of senior citizens, including 72-year-old Mangala Dixit, a retired health director, who were vaccinated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital. After the inoculation, Dixit said, “This vaccine is very safe. Everybody should get vaccinated.”

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu was vaccinated, along with Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, at the Governor Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

In Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar was administered the first dose of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine, along with deputy chief ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad, and judges of the Patna high court, including chief justice Sanjay Karol.

After receiving the first dose, Kumar said, “We had decided last year itself to provide the vaccine free of cost in the state. The state government will reimburse the cost of the vaccine at the 50-odd private health facilities, identified for vaccination.”

Some states, however, also reported glitches with registration and walk-in vaccinations on the first day.

In Madhya Pradesh, 70-year-old Jagdish Pal, who was among the first to get vaccinated, complained of technical errors in the software. “I reached the hospital at 8 AM for vaccination but due to some technical error in the software I had to wait for two hours. I am feeling good after vaccination,” Pal, who recovered from the Covid infection three months ago, said.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to get the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, officials familiar with the matter said.

In Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, his wife, Pratibha Pawar, and daughter Supriya Sule, were given the first dose of the vaccine. Sule (51) represents Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune.

Amid reports of glitches and some people saying they were finding it difficult to navigate the Co-WIN 2.0 app to register and book an appointment, the Union Health ministry clarified to say the app on Play Store is meant for use only by administrators. Registration and booking for appointments has to be done through the portal, it said.

(With inputs from regional bureaus and agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
On average, India has been vaccinating about 500,000 beneficiaries daily across the country, a rate that experts say is inadequate at a time when cases have begun inching up across the country.(Bloomberg)
On average, India has been vaccinating about 500,000 beneficiaries daily across the country, a rate that experts say is inadequate at a time when cases have begun inching up across the country.(Bloomberg)
india news

Over 5 million sign up on Day 1 as vaccine drive enters Phase 2

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The drive kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his dose of the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi early in the morning, following which a bevy of prominent people too took shots in an attempt to encourage others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The luxuries of the Economy AC 3-tier coaches include personalised reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, improved ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack tables next to the aisle berths.
The luxuries of the Economy AC 3-tier coaches include personalised reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, improved ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack tables next to the aisle berths.
india news

Indian Railways completes trials of new Economy AC 3-tier coach at 180 kmph

Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:40 AM IST
On Monday, Indian Railways tweeted a video of the coach being tested at 180 kmph on the Kota - Sawai Madhopur section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ED has said the drug syndicate was being run by Hajra Memon and her sons after Iqbal Mirchi’s death, and they have massed huge properties in India and abroad.
ED has said the drug syndicate was being run by Hajra Memon and her sons after Iqbal Mirchi’s death, and they have massed huge properties in India and abroad.
india news

Interpol notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife, two sons

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:38 AM IST
The notice will now empower the UK authorities to put the three — Hajra Memon, Junaid Iqbal Memon and Asif Iqbal Memon — under arrest after which India can begin the extradition process, according to people aware of the developments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
But the lawyer, appearing for the accused, said he could not marry her since he was married. The counsel told the court that his client offered to marry the complainant, who was a minor in 2016, but she refused.(HT file photo)
But the lawyer, appearing for the accused, said he could not marry her since he was married. The counsel told the court that his client offered to marry the complainant, who was a minor in 2016, but she refused.(HT file photo)
india news

‘Are you willing to marry her?’ Supreme Court to rape accused

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:35 AM IST
The comment came at a time when another bench of the Supreme Court is mulling sensitisation programmes and guidelines for judges of the subordinate courts to stop comments and stipulations that might trivialise sexual offences against women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to people aware of the developments, Choksi was issued a show-cause notice by Antigua and Barbuda authorities last year as part of the process to cancel his citizenship.(HT Photo)
According to people aware of the developments, Choksi was issued a show-cause notice by Antigua and Barbuda authorities last year as part of the process to cancel his citizenship.(HT Photo)
india news

Mehul Choksi challenged move to revoke citizenship: Lawyer

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:31 AM IST
HT reported on Monday that two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate said that Choksi’s citizenship was cancelled sometime last year and he was fighting the order to revoke his citizenship in an Antiguan court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to a person in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to a person in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
india news

Looking back at the coronavirus war room

By Rudraneil Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Dr Richa Narang and Dr Saurav Kumar should have been done with their postgraduation -- Narang in anesthesiology and Kumar in general surgery — and in a job of their choice by April 2020; instead, with exams repeatedly being postponed, the lockdown and the pandemic spreading rapidly in the city, they found their teaching facility — the LNJP hospital being turned into the city’s first dedicated centre for Covid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 5, 2021. (PTI)
A view of the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 5, 2021. (PTI)
india news

One year after Covid-19: A transformed political arena

By Prashant Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:51 AM IST
No had thought that the impact of Covid-19 — reflected in this new discourse and new methods of interaction — would result in swasthya, or health, becoming a public policy priority of the highest order, with increases in budgets and allocations and renewed commitment to health-related institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A year into the pandemic, many of the curbs that kept us indoors during the summer are gone. But experts point out that the transition in home design and psyche may be permanent.(Unsplash. Representative image)
A year into the pandemic, many of the curbs that kept us indoors during the summer are gone. But experts point out that the transition in home design and psyche may be permanent.(Unsplash. Representative image)
india news

Covid-19 changed the meaning of home, exposed social chasm

By Dhrubo Jyoti, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Covid-19 transformed not just our homes but their purpose. The television screens turned to home workout tutors in the morning, conference tables for Zoom meetings in the day, and movie screens for binge-watching at nights. Dining tables became work desks and balconies the new parks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine to an elderly visitor at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Monday, March 1, 2021(Bloomberg)
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine to an elderly visitor at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Monday, March 1, 2021(Bloomberg)
india news

Elderly dispel fears, say vaccines are safe

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:16 AM IST
India on Monday expanded its vaccination drive against Covid-19 to include people above 60 of age and those over 45 with significant comorbidities. The vaccine is being administered free of cost at designated government hospitals and for 250 at private hospitals across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi gets first shot as second leg of inoculation drive begins

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:11 AM IST
The Prime Minister, who was administered the dose at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), appealed to all those eligible in the latest phase of the vaccination to get inoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to parliament data, 36% Lok Sabha MPs are above 60 years of age. The Rajya Sabha, popularly called the House of the Elders, naturally has more eligible candidates with 62% of its MPs above that age.(Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
According to parliament data, 36% Lok Sabha MPs are above 60 years of age. The Rajya Sabha, popularly called the House of the Elders, naturally has more eligible candidates with 62% of its MPs above that age.(Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Nearly half of all MPs eligible, likely to get jab before next budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Of the 777 MPs India currently has, 366 are above the age of 60, meeting the criteria of those who can be vaccinated in the current phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first shot of the vaccine — the indigenously developed Covaxin — at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC medical staffer administering a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 1, 2021.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A BMC medical staffer administering a Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 1, 2021.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

'Will be able to scale up Covid vaccinations to 2.7 million a day’: RS Sharma

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:34 AM IST
"It’s a positive and powerful message to everybody, especially those who were doubting the Covid-19 vaccine and fearing side effects," National Health Authority chairperson RS Sharma said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)
The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court ends bail of over 2,000 prisoners given on Covid-19 ground

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • On October 29 last year, the top court had stayed a direction passed on October 20 by the Delhi High Court directing 2,318 undertrial prisoners to surrender in a phased manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) at a joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)
Supporters of Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) at a joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)
india news

Congress divided over alliance with cleric Siddiqui in Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • Deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, accused the party’s Bengal president and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdury of diluting the party’s core ideology and the secularism by allying with Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
india news

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The ministry said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP