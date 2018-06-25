Elderly man commits suicide by jumping before train in UP, say police
A 50-year-old man jumped before a train in Muzaffarnagar, the reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.india Updated: Jun 25, 2018 10:51 IST
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar
A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near the Sarvat crossing in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, however, the reason behind the man taking this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.
In another incident, a 21-year-old man and his lover consumed poison in the Jaibhagwanpur village on Sunday evening. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the man died while the condition of the woman is stated to be serious.
According to the police, both of them worked in a brick kiln and reportedly took the extreme step as their families were opposed to their relationship.