 Elderly man commits suicide by jumping before train in UP, say police
HT Logo

Elderly man commits suicide by jumping before train in UP, say police

A 50-year-old man jumped before a train in Muzaffarnagar, the reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2018 10:51 IST
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar
An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train in Muzaffarnagar.
An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train in Muzaffarnagar. (Representative Image/Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near the Sarvat crossing in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, however, the reason behind the man taking this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man and his lover consumed poison in the Jaibhagwanpur village on Sunday evening. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the man died while the condition of the woman is stated to be serious.

According to the police, both of them worked in a brick kiln and reportedly took the extreme step as their families were opposed to their relationship.

tags

