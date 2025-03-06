Menu Explore
Elderly man dies by suicide over loan non-repayment: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Mar 06, 2025 08:46 AM IST

A 75-year-old farmer Hunasuru taluk, Mysuru district, died allegedly by suicide reportedly due to financial distress stemming from unpaid agricultural loans

A 75-year-old farmer Hunasuru taluk, Mysuru district, died allegedly by suicide reportedly due to financial distress stemming from unpaid agricultural loans, police said on Wednesday.

Hunasuru Rural police inspector N. Muniyappa said that the farmer had allegedly taken an agricultural loan of over 6 lakh from a government bank during the 2016-17 financial year. “Due to adverse climatic conditions and his sons’ illness, he was unable to make timely repayments. The bank had sent notices demanding loan repayment. Unable to bear the pressure, he jumped into the lake on Monday night. His body was recovered on Tuesday and handed over to his family after an autopsy at the Hunasuru Government Hospital,” he told HT.

He further said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident, while revenue department officials have also visited the village to assess the situation.

“The deceased farmer availed loans of over 6 lakh from nationalized banks to develop his farm,” Hunasuru Rural Police Inspector N. Muniyappa told HT.

