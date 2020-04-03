e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: 78-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Gujarat’s Vadodara

Coronavirus update: 78-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Gujarat’s Vadodara

The latest fatality comes a day after a 52-year-old Covid-19 patient, who had travelled to Sri Lanka, died on Thursday morning. He was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
There are 87 Covid-19 patients in Gujarat and eight people have been killed due to the coronavirus disease in the state till date
There are 87 Covid-19 patients in Gujarat and eight people have been killed due to the coronavirus disease in the state till date(AP)
         

A 78-year-old man from Gujarat’s Godhra, who had contracted the coronavirus disease and was admitted at a hospital in Vadodara, died on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Asian News International cited Uday Tilwat, the Vadodara district chief medical officer, as saying that the man was a resident of Panchmahal area of Godhra district.

The latest fatality comes a day after a 52-year-old Covid-19 patient, who had travelled to Sri Lanka, died on Thursday morning. He was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19.

There are 87 Covid-19 patients in Gujarat and eight people have been killed due to the coronavirus disease in the state till date.

On Wednesday, 13 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state—eight from Ahmedabad, two from Porbandar and Surat each, and one from Panchmahal district.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday said that there are 2069 Covid-19 cases in India, including 155 cured or discharged people and 53 fatalities.

.

