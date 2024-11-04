Menu Explore
EC changes polling date for assembly by-elections in UP, Kerala and Punjab

ByHT News Desk
Nov 04, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Election Commission changes polling date for by-elections in 14 assembly constituencies

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the change of date of by-polls in 14 assembly constituencies from November 13 to November 20.

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the change in date of bypolls in 14 assembly constituencies from November 13 to November 20(HT File Photo)
The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the change in date of bypolls in 14 assembly constituencies from November 13 to November 20(HT File Photo)

The constituencies witnessing change of bypoll dates are in Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The poll panel had fixed November 13 as the date for bypolls in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats.

“Representations have been received in the Commission from various recognised national and state political parties (including BJP, INC, BSP, RLD) and some social organisations for change of date for poll in some Assembly constituencies having by-elections on 13th November, 2024, considering large scale social, cultural and religious engagements on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, give rise to various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participating during the poll,” the poll panel said.

The constituencies that will now vote on November 20 are as follows:-

S.NOCONSTITUENCYSTATE
1. PALAKKADKERALA
2.DERA BABA NANAKPUNJAB
3. CHHABEWAL (SC)PUNJAB
4.GIDDERBAHAPUNJAB
5.BARNALAPUNJAB
6.MEERAPURUTTAR PRADESH
7.KUNDARKIUTTAR PRADESH
8.GHAZIABADUTTAR PRADESH
9.KHAIR (SC)UTTAR PRADESH
10.KARHALUTTAR PRADESH
11.SISHAMAUUTTAR PRADESH
12.PHULPURUTTAR PRADESH
13.KATEHARIUTTAR PRADESH
14.MAJHAWANUTTAR PRADESH

Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections

The bypolls to 14 constituencies will be held with Maharashtra assembly elections and the second phase of Jharkhand polls. 

Elections to 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP is facing challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. 
 The MVA comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

ALSO READ: Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections 2024: All key dates and numbers at a glance

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. 

Polling for the Jharkhand assembly elections will be held on November 13 and November 20. Counting of votes for Maharashtra, Jharkhand and bypolls will be held on November 23.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
