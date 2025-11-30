Election Commission extends SIR schedule by one week

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 12 States and Union Territories by one week. A booth level officer (BLOs) assists voters in filling out the enumeration form for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. (ANI)

Under the revised plan, the enumeration drive and polling-station rationalisation—earlier expected to wrap up by December 4—will now continue until December 11.

The preparation of the control table and the draft roll will run from December 12 to 15, with the draft roll to be published on December 16. The old schedule had placed draft publication around December 9 across states.

The period for filing claims and objections has also been aligned with the new dates. Instead of closing on January 8, as originally planned, the window will now remain open until January 15.

What is the timeline now?

Verification, hearings and disposal of claims and objections—earlier slated to finish by January 31—will now stretch to February 7, pushing the scrutiny cycle deeper into February.

The Commission has shifted the last leg as well. State authorities must complete checks on health parameters of the rolls and seek clearance for publication by February 10.

Final rolls will be published on February 14, a week later than the original February 7 target.

The revised dates apply to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The timeline changes follow steady feedback from field units since the SIR began, including delays in form collection and verification in several districts.

The new order has been circulated to chief electoral officers and State administrations with instructions to update all field teams and carry out the revised schedule uniformly.