Election Commission press conference live updates: Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections to held on October 21

The Election Commission of India is currently briefing the media to announce the schedule of assembly elections in states of Haryana and Maharashtra.

While the term of incumbent BJP government in Haryana ends on November 2, the BJP-Shiv Sena Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s tenure concludes on November 9.

In Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP have already figured a seat-sharing plan, the parties will fight about 123-125 seats each and leave 41 for smaller allies, said Congress’s Prithviraj Chavan. Depending on consensus between the parties, the seats may be swapped, the Congress leader added.

In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar’s government kicked off its poll campaign for the assembly elections on August 18. The Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are the major opposition parties in the state.

The EC will shortly announce poll dates for the two states.

12:25 pm IST Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections to held on October 21 The Election Commission has announced that assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21. The issue of notification deadline for Maharashtra and Haryana is September 27, while the last date of filing nomination is October 4 and the last date to withdraw nomination is October 7.





12:21 pm IST Special security for Maoist-affected areas Special security arrangements will be made for Maoist-affected areas in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Maharashtra, the Election Commission announced.





12:16 pm IST EC assures all stakeholders of the quality of EVMs The Election Commission of India assured all stakeholders in of the quality of EVMs during assembly elections in both Maharashtra and Haryana.





12:14 pm IST Use environmental-friendly material, urges EC to candidates The Election Commission on Saturday appealed to party candidates in both Haryana and Maharshtra to use environmental-friendly material while campaigning for polls.





12:13 pm IST Each candidate can spend up to Rs 28 lakh on poll expenditure: EC The upper limit for expenditure on the election campaign is Rs 28 lakh for each candidate, chief Sunil Arora announced. Two special expenditure observers will be sent to Maharashtra. In addition, Income Tax officials will be present





12:10 pm IST 6 months after Lok Sabha polls, Haryana, Maharashtra ready for state elections After 6 months of Lok Sabha elections, both Maharashtra and Haryana seemed sound and prepared for conducting state assembly elections, said chief election commissioner Sunil Arora at a media briefing.





12:02 pm IST EC press conference begins The Election Commission has begun addressing the media; Haryana, Maharashtra poll schedule to be announced.





11:52 am IST Former Union minister Kuamri Selja to lead Congress in Haryana Former Union minister Kuamri Selja was named the Congress state unit head in Haryana earlier in September. The Congress’s main poll planks in the 2019 Haryana elections will lack of employment, economic slowdown and non-performance of the state government, said Selja.





11:45 am IST Congress-NCP seat sharing plan in Maharashtra The Congress and NCP have come up with a seat-sharing formula already. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan recently said that the parties will fight about 123-125 seats each and leave 41 for smaller allies. The two parties may later also swap seats based on consensus, Chavan added.





11:40 am IST Current seat-wise break-up in Haryana The Haryana assembly has 90 seats, of which BJP won 47 in 2014 and for the first time formed government on its own since Haryana was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966. While the Congress has 15 seats in the Haryana house, the INLD bagged 19, BSP has one, SAD has one, HJC has two and there are five independents.





11:35 am IST Current seat-wise break-up in Maharashtra In the 2014 state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with 122 seats and the Shiv Sena, which also fought separately, secured 63. Apart from Sena-BJP, in the outgoing Maharashtra house the Congress 42 and Nationalist Congress Party 41 and others 20.



